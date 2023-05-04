THERE is a wee story, says Amy McCusker, behind every craftsperson, artist and business owner she meets in her quest to find the best Scottish products on the market.

She explains: “No two makers’ tales are the same. From small, kitchen-table operators to bigger enterprises, each one has something different to say and I love meeting them and learning more about them – and being inspired by them.

“It feels like a community.”

Amy is the founder of WeeBox, a subscription service that sends themed parcels to Scots and lovers of Scotland around the world.

Each month, subscribers receive five items, most unavailable to buy elsewhere, and worth much more than the cost of the monthly fee, plus a magazine, called the WeeBlether, which is produced in conjunction with The Herald and packed with articles, interviews and more.

Born from a “desire to spread Scottish joy”, the company’s growth has been impressive.

Since it started trading in January 2017, it has worked with 375 makers, sent out

1.5 million gifts, shipped more than 250,000 WeeBoxes to around 25 countries, won six international awards, and has a turnover “running into the multi-millions”.

Now, Amy is keen to involve more makers in the business, and strengthen the company’s links with good causes.

She explains: “In November WeeBox will celebrate its seventh anniversary, capitalising on our success as a viable marketing channel for independent makers and SMEs (small to medium enterprises) across Scotland.

“We have become a research and development arm, almost, through which we can help makers by boosting their social media following, providing international trade guidance, and offering marketing advice.”

Impressed makers include Gaynor Hebden-Smith, of jewellery firm Scottish Sea Glass.

“I love making products for WeeBox,” she explains. “The opportunity has helped me scale up my business in a way I could only have dreamt of.”

Artist Kevin Hunter, of Scotland in Your Pocket – an art gallery of ‘pocket-sized’ prints inspired by Scottish landscapes – agrees.

“WeeBox has been so helpful in the growth of my business, from day one,” he says.

“They ran an email campaign promoting my products and I had around 40 sales in one weekend, mostly to Australia, Canada and the US.

“Let’s just say I don’t normally get 40 sales over one weekend, even during the festive season.” He adds. “I am already planning my next promotion with them.”

A small selection of the range of gifts included in every WeeBox parcel

Cheryl, at confectioner Ross’s of Edinburgh, said: “We are a company that does not stand still and we really enjoy collaborating with WeeBox to come up with bespoke Scottish products to fit in with the monthly themes.

“WeeBox social media campaigns have also increased our online presence and provide us with regular positive international feedback.

“Finding out the themes for each month always brings a smile to our faces.”

Jewellery designer Jackie Selcraig, who runs Gracie J, says working with WeeBox had been “amazing” for her business.

“I’ve gained 400-plus followers on Instagram, more than 300 on Facebook, and have orders from all over the world,” she explains.

“I’ve also had some really lovely engagement and chat with the WeeBox clan. I’m so grateful for all they do to support us wee independent makers.”

Recently, Amy met Amy Britton, the award-winning designer whose Harris Tweed accessories are inspired by nature and the landscape, at a business event. “I got talking to Amy about her products, which are really lovely,” explains Amy.

“I asked her what particular challenges she faced, and she mentioned she was often left with lots of off-cuts of material, which were not big enough for full lines, but still very beautiful. We got chatting about what she could make, without doing something everyone had seen before, and came up with the idea of a passport cover.”

Amy adds, smiling: “So now she has a great new product, and we have included it in the April WeeBox.”

By putting “makers in front of subscribers”, Amy is hopeful relationships will build and become cemented into customer loyalty.

“One of the ways to do that is to put the makers in front of our social media following, which is huge – we have a reach of 7.5 million through our various platforms,” she explains.

“Our followers love Scotland, so this is the exact demographic who will buy these products.

“We can also provide advice on marketing and shipping abroad – for example, how to navigate customs and excise rules, and the rules around weight constraints.”

Explaining how a maker’s product fits in to a subscription box model “can take a moment”, admits Amy.

“Being in a WeeBox is not like being in a shop,” she says. “We provide access to a global market. It is also about trust – our subscribers know we have chosen this product, we are introducing this maker, so it’s not a business scam.

“Research has shown if you open a subscription box at home, it feels a little more special because it has been curated – so you have more brand loyalty than, for example, if you pick up a product in a shop or a market.”

When she first started sending out WeeBoxes, Amy included a card with details about each product.

“Our partnership with The Herald and the creation of the WeeBlether magazine has absolutely elevated that experience,” she says. “When I started WeeBox, I hoped I would have something like this.”

She adds: “I’d always imagined we’d appeal to the ex-pat community around the world, but in that first year I realised it had become something much more.

“Our customers include people who have lived in Scotland and who have visited on holiday, but also many who have just fallen in love with the country through seeing it on TV or in films.

“It has reminded me how celebrated Scottish craftsmanship is all over the world. ‘Made in Scotland’ infers quality and heritage and that makes me very proud.”

She adds, with a smile: “If I could bottle that feeling people have about our country, I’d give it to every Scot I know.”

