Selina Moore, Mark Stewart and Ian Williams have joined Lost Shore Surf Resort as it prepares to become "the home of Europe’s largest inland surfing lagoon".

Ian Williams has been appointed joint chief operating officer and joins from the Wave, Bristol, where he helped open and establish the world’s first Wavegarden cove as operations director.

He has 35 years of experience in running large scale leisure facilities in single site, multi site, and strategic roles, including Whitbread pubs, David Lloyd Leisure health clubs, Haven Holiday holiday parks and the Eden Project, Cornwall as Operations Director.

left to right, Mark Stewart, Selina Moore, and Ian Williams (Image: Lost Shore Surf Resort)

Alongside working for Lost Shore, he is also a fully qualified surfing instructor and a keen marathon runner.

He joins alongside Mark Stewart as joint chief operating Officer. Mr Stewart's previous role was with the UK’s largest surfing and snowsports retailer, Freeze Pro Shop. He headed up their operations and surf purchasing in Scotland. Mark had previously worked with Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, on developing innovative solutions to recycling wetsuits.

READ MORE: Wavegarden rebrands as Lost Shore Surf Resort

Mr Stewart has been a water sports and outdoors instructor for 20 years, and has been surfing on the east coast of Scotland for 25 years.

Selina Moore joins Lost Shore Surf Resort as head of finance and will strengthen the existing senior management team as a qualified chartered accountant.

She has over 17 years experience working in finance teams for a variety of property investment, construction and development companies, including Cruden Homes and Sandstone UK. Born in Fiji, Selina has always had a love of nature and the water, and is a keen paddleboarder.

How it might look when completed (Image: Lost Shore Surf Resort)

When open, Lost Shore Surf Resort will produce over 1000 waves per hour. It will be suitable for all levels including beginners, with surfboard and wetsuit hire, as well as tuition, available. In addition to the 150 metre long surfing lagoon, there will be accommodation lodges and pods, spa, food market and surf therapy centre.

Andy Hadden, founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd which is developing Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “Lost Shore Surf Resort is going to be a world class destination for surfing, accommodation and leisure. We are building a talented team to deliver this and ensure it becomes one of the flagship tourist destinations in the country.

“Ian is coming to us after working for three years as operations director at the Wave in Bristol. His insights into accommodation and leisure operations will be incredibly valuable. Ian’s appointment proves that we are going to deliver a high quality, world leading tourism destination right here in Scotland."

READ MORE: First Look: Major works start at Scotland's first inland surfing destination

He continued: "He will be joined by Mark Stewart. Mark has worked in surfing retail for a number of years and has a strong track record in ecommerce. He is committed to making Lost Shore a success, whilst ensuring it is an enviable place to work, and has a positive social impact.

“Selina is a great new appointment as our head of finance. She is helping us to streamline our processes and put robust financial controls in place as we grow. Selina has worked with a number of large development firms and her support will be invaluable.

“With their unique skills and perspective, I know that Lost Shore will continue to grow and become an incredibly exciting addition to the Scottish tourism offer.”

Ms Moore said: “All of the team have great passion and dedication for surfing and making this innovative project a success. I am looking forward to strengthening the senior management team and joining such an enthusiastic team.”

Her comments were echoed by Mr Stewart, who also said: “Alongside the great team at Lost Shore, I hope to make this amazing project into a force for good. I am excited to get going and for us to open our doors next year. I cannot wait to see our first customers enjoying the waves and using our accommodation.”

Mr Williams said: “This is one of the most exciting projects in the country. I am excited to join the team and help Lost Shore Surf Resort become a jewel in the crown of the Scottish tourism and leisure industry.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh Wavegarden Scotland £26m win, opens 2024

The family-friendly £55m landmark development in Ratho, near Edinburgh, is expected to open to the public in summer 2024.

It was rebranded from Wavegarden Scotland last year.

Its developers said it is set to deliver significant sustainability and community benefits to help regenerate the area "boosting long-term socio-economic, recreational and tourism benefits" including creating up to 130 jobs once open, generating up to £11 million for the local economy and attracting over 180,000 visitors each year.

Lost Shore Surf Resort will feature waterside accommodation set in a 60-acre country park. It will also include the HUB, with facilities such as a waterfront restaurant and food market, retail outlets, a surf school offering surf therapy, and a wellness spa.