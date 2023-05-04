The Inver Inn Bar & Kitchen is located in the small village of Inver in Easter Ross, just off the NC500 route.

Known for is freshly cooked seafood, it is currently ranked number 1 on Trip Advisor for ‘restaurants in the Scottish Highlands’.

The business consists of a public bar, restaurant area and beer garden in total seating 72 customers, along with ample storage, a commercial kitchen, office/owners accommodation and staff areas.

The inn has gone on the market for £290,000 through Inverness based commercial estate agents ASG Commercial.

Current owners Wil Craig and Mollie Macfarlane bought the Inver Inn in early 2021.

They said: “It was always our intention to focus on offering an exciting lunch and dinner menu to our customers. We wanted people to really enjoy their experience with us, not just with the food but also the customer service and the ambiance. Being recognised as the top place to eat in the highlands based on customer reviews on Trip Advisor has been the icing on the cake for us and we, along with our great team, are over the moon”

“The reason for the sale is a positive one. We have a second business; Seafood Eat Food, a shellfish wholesaler to the hospitality industry in Argyll and the Highlands which we want to focus on. We have really enjoyed our journey over the last few years at The Inver Inn but we feel now it’s time to hand over the reigns to another and let them take the business to the next level”.