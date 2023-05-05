A veteran Scotch whisky master blender has welcomed popularity with a new audience after becoming an internet sensation at 74 years old.
Richard Paterson, known as ‘the Nose’ for his acute senses, is a third-generation whisky expert with more than 50 years of experience in the industry.
He has now racked up more than 25 million views and two million likes on a video giving viewers an expert guide to whisky tasting.
The video – brought to new viewers by @bosshuntingofficial on TikTok - shows Paterson going through his signature whisky tasting routine.
After swirling a single malt around, he throws the whisky on the carpet to get rid of any odours on the lip of the glass and then dips his famous nose in, encouraging viewers to take the time to say “hello”, “how are you?” and “quite well, thank you very much”, when warming up his senses to the whisky’s aromas.
The clip originates from an educational video Paterson created in 2010 on how to taste single malts, and its unexpected re-emergence has left the whisky veteran with a warm glow at the thought of igniting interest in a new generation.
Wolfcraig Distillers’ master blender Mr Paterson said: “It is fabulous to see so many young people taking an interest in a video we recorded over a decade ago. It shows that learning the right steps really does stand the test of time when it comes to tasting the new and unique flavours of Scotch Whisky.
“I’m not much of a social media user myself but I’m pleased the platform is helping my videos reach a new audience. The events I go to are filled with young people, and moments like this video blowing up remind me that we’re passing whisky onto a new generation, which is absolutely fantastic”.
Mr Paterson hopes new fans enjoy whisky responsibly; as he advises viewers not to “knock it back like a cowboy”, but to take the time to appreciate the full complexity and beauty of Scotch whisky.
He added: “People often ask, ‘do you really pour whisky onto the carpet during your tastings?’ and I say ‘yes, I do!’ It’s important to make tastings engaging and memorable, so people continue their interest in whisky going forward after the event.”
Paterson’s viral TikTok fame arrives as the whisky aficionado releases a rare 30-year-old premium blended Scotch whisky – the first from Wolfcraig Distillers and a product of his partnership with fellow master distiller Ian MacMillan.
No1 Tripadvisor pub put up for sale
A ‘hidden gem’ Highlands inn dating back to the 19th century has been put up for sale by its current owners.
The Inver Inn Bar & Kitchen is located in the small village of Inver in Easter Ross, just off the NC500 route.
Scottish inland surfing resort Lost Shore hails top hires
The company behind Scotland’s first inland surfing destination has appointed three new key team members as construction continues on-site.
Selina Moore, Mark Stewart and Ian Williams have joined Lost Shore Surf Resort as it prepares to become "the home of Europe’s largest inland surfing lagoon".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here