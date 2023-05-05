Richard Paterson, known as ‘the Nose’ for his acute senses, is a third-generation whisky expert with more than 50 years of experience in the industry.

He has now racked up more than 25 million views and two million likes on a video giving viewers an expert guide to whisky tasting.

The video – brought to new viewers by @bosshuntingofficial on TikTok - shows Paterson going through his signature whisky tasting routine.

After swirling a single malt around, he throws the whisky on the carpet to get rid of any odours on the lip of the glass and then dips his famous nose in, encouraging viewers to take the time to say “hello”, “how are you?” and “quite well, thank you very much”, when warming up his senses to the whisky’s aromas.

The clip originates from an educational video Paterson created in 2010 on how to taste single malts, and its unexpected re-emergence has left the whisky veteran with a warm glow at the thought of igniting interest in a new generation.

Wolfcraig Distillers’ master blender Mr Paterson said: “It is fabulous to see so many young people taking an interest in a video we recorded over a decade ago. It shows that learning the right steps really does stand the test of time when it comes to tasting the new and unique flavours of Scotch Whisky.

“I’m not much of a social media user myself but I’m pleased the platform is helping my videos reach a new audience. The events I go to are filled with young people, and moments like this video blowing up remind me that we’re passing whisky onto a new generation, which is absolutely fantastic”.

Mr Paterson hopes new fans enjoy whisky responsibly; as he advises viewers not to “knock it back like a cowboy”, but to take the time to appreciate the full complexity and beauty of Scotch whisky.

He added: “People often ask, ‘do you really pour whisky onto the carpet during your tastings?’ and I say ‘yes, I do!’ It’s important to make tastings engaging and memorable, so people continue their interest in whisky going forward after the event.”

Paterson’s viral TikTok fame arrives as the whisky aficionado releases a rare 30-year-old premium blended Scotch whisky – the first from Wolfcraig Distillers and a product of his partnership with fellow master distiller Ian MacMillan.

