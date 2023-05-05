It had previously been announced that the Sir John Stirling Maxwell school in Pollokshaws would be demolished, having been declared structurally unsafe.

That led to calls for parts of the building to be retained, with local MSP Paul Sweeney telling the Glasgow Times "every effort should now be made to avert full demolition".

Now the council has announced that "architecturally important features" will be retained where possible as part of an enhanced demolition.

The 1907 unlisted property has been empty since 2011 and has been on the Buildings at Risk Register.

Organisation the Sir John Stirling Maxwell School Trust has been trying to find a long term future for it with the council also working on the issue.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Following the recent significant roof collapse at the former Sir John Stirling Maxwell School building, the decision was made that as the building is now structurally unsafe it must be demolished on the grounds of public safety.

"Glasgow City Council and Wheatley Group have now agreed to carry out an enhanced demolition which will preserve stonework and other architecturally important features of the building where possible, and look to incorporate these into the future development of the site.”