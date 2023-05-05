UK property firm Graham + Sibbald, which has been appointed to sell Argyll House on Dunollie Road on behalf of the MacKechnie family, said it was “a wonderful opportunity to acquire an established hotel in great location”.

Argyll House is located on the main road from Connel into Oban, with what Graham +Sibbald described as "magnificent views" overlooking Oban Bay and the Isle of Kerrera.

Argyll House, formally known as the King’s Knoll Hotel, has a lounge bar, bar-lounge conservatory, and conservatory restaurant. In addition to the 15 letting rooms, the hotel also has two double rooms used for staff accommodation.

Graham + Sibbald said: “Argyll House, being sold by the MacKechnie family, is currently tenanted and operates on a purely bed and breakfast basis. The current tenancy will be terminated on completion of a sale.”

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “Argyll House…is an excellently presented hotel, prominently located as you enter Oban, with beautiful views of Oban Bay and the Isle of Kerrera. Currently trading, successfully, on a B&B basis only, gives new owners a truly fantastic opportunity to take over a well-established business with significant growth potential by, say, offering a F&B (food and beverage) service”.

Graham + SIbbald said: "Oban itself is nestled on the west coast and surrounded by miles of dramatic shores and beautiful countryside. It is known as the 'Gateway to the Isles' and is a bustling town being one of the busiest in the west of Scotland."