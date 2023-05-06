Oil giant Shell has put its 30% stake in the controversial Cambo discovery in the North Sea up for sale, after agreeing a marketing process with the majority owner of the field, Ithaca Energy.
Cambo, which Ithaca Energy noted is the second-largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea, hit the headlines when it became a focus for climate-change activists.
Shell’s new management team made it plain in February that it did not intend to resurrect the firm’s plans to develop the Cambo find, west of Shetland. These were shelved in 2021 amid Shell’s concerns about the field’s economics and the prospect of delays.
Ithaca acquired a stake in Cambo through the $1.5bn takeover of Siccar Point Energy last year in a move that signalled huge faith in the commercial potential of the field.
Shell's senior vice-president for UK upstream, Simon Roddy, said: "Following an internal review, we have decided to sell our 30% working interest in Cambo and have agreed a process with Ithaca Energy for the sale of Shell's stake in the field this year. We wish Ithaca Energy well in the future development of the field, which will be important to maintain the UK's energy security and to sustaining domestic production of the fuels that people and businesses need."
Alan Bruce, chief executive officer of Ithaca Energy, said: "Our agreement with Shell represents a meaningful step towards the development of Cambo, the second-largest undeveloped field in the UKCS (UK Continental Shelf) and a key asset in helping maintain the UK's future energy security. Securing a new owner for Shell's stake is an important step in Ithaca Energy progressing to final investment decision. Ithaca Energy's primary strategic focus is to maximise sustainable shareholder returns through the delivery of our buy, build and boost strategy, including the future development of Cambo.”
While declaring Ithaca Energy “remains committed to investing in the UK North Sea”, he highlighted the impact of the UK Government’s windfall tax.
Mr Bruce said: “The impact of the amended energy profit levy and the fiscal instability it has created continues to constrain our ability to invest. We are actively engaging, in a constructive manner, with the UK Government in pursuit of the fiscal stability required to make critical investment decisions that will support the UK's long-term energy security."
