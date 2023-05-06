Ayr's Odeon cinema is to shut after bosses said it is "no longer viable" for it to operate as a cinema.

In a letter to customers, ODEON confirmed the "difficult decision" has been made to close the picture house on June 5.

The cinema operator that it is looking to secure jobs for as many staff members as possible in one of their other local cinemas.

READ MORE: Scottish tycoon reveals plan to buy hotels

The email read: "We are sorry to announce that, following a thorough assessment of all available options, we have made the very difficult decision to close ODEON Ayr on 5 June, as it is no longer viable to operate the cinema.

"Looking after our people is our number one priority and we are looking to secure jobs for as many team members as possible in one of our other local cinemas.

I'm disappointed to hear about the forthcoming closure of Ayr Odeon. That'll leave just six surviving cinemas, from 141 built by the chain in the 30s, still run by them. https://t.co/Z9r8ofhJuY — Philip Butler (@Artdecomagpie) May 5, 2023

"We would like to thank you for choosing ODEON Ayr to enjoy the magic of cinema and we hope that you'll continue to be our guest at ODEON Kilmarnock, or any other of our cinemas across the UK and Ireland."

As the first true Odeon Theatre ever built in Scotland, Ayr Odeon is regarded as an important building in the history of cinema in the country.

The Art Deco design is mostly recognisable for its famous tower, which can be seen from around the town.

Built for and operated by the Oscar Deutsch chain of Odeon Theatres Ltd, Ayr Odeon opened its doors to the public for the first time in July of 1938 with Ronald Colman in "The Prisoner of Zenda".