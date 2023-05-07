The sportswear company that made its top-flight debut with a £25 million Rangers kit deal in 2020 is set to double its sales to nearly £200m this year.
Castore has announced an increased revenue forecast for 2023, up 30 per cent, to $250m (£198m), which it said would be a representative increase of 100% year on year.
The brand is attributing increased sales forecast to a number of key factors including kit deals for new teams in Europe such as Feyenoord Rotterdam FC, Athletic Club Bilbao, Football Association of Ireland, FC Twente and FC Utrecht, with more expected to be announced soon.
It said it was also boosted by new localised e-commerce platforms, and the growth of its physical retail portfolio including adding a minimum of three stores across key European cities including Amsterdam.
It said it has also had organic growth of its mainline brand and secured wider net of wholesale partners with Castore now available in more key accounts.
These include Fanatics, Very, Fraser Group, both Sports Direct and Flannels, JD, Harrods, John Lewis and Fenwicks.
It said high-profile brand collaborations are also central to its success.
The company has extended partnerships with Scottish two-time Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray, and Castore and Sir Andy have created the AMC brand together.
It has also recently announced boxer Joe Joyce and Malaysian professional golfer Gavin Green.
Tom Beahon, who played for Tranmere Rovers and founded the firm with semi-professional cricketer brother Phil, said : “Castore’s vision is to become the number one premium sportswear brand in the world.
“Right now, we’re focussing our efforts on boosting consumer awareness - developing close partnerships with sports teams and performance athletes and, driving organic growth of our mainline brands both digitally and within engaging new in-store environments."
He added: "This is a really exciting time for us.
"We’ve the backing, liquidity, confidence and more importantly, the best performance sportswear kit that makes the most of advanced engineering and unique technical fabrics, to realise our strategic goals.”
Castore was founded in 2016 by the brothers. The Manchester-based company's investors also include Lancashire-based billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa.
