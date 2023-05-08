Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey questioned how the strategy is progressing as they were both unaware of any recent developments since Ms Forbes appointed Mark Logan, the former chief operation officer of the global travel search site Skyscanner, to the role of Scotland’s chief entrepreneur last year.

Former Skycanner boss Mark Logan named Scotland's first chief entrepreneur

Praising Ms Forbes for getting out and speaking to business and interested parties – including Sir Tom and Lord Haughey – the duo asked if her work had now “just been put on a shelf” and pointed to the latest PwC UK Economic Outlook which revealed that the Scottish economy reported growth of just 0.3% in the three months to February 2023.

Pointing out that this narrow growth was slower than regions such as London and Northern Ireland, Sir Tom said: “Scotland needs clear economic policy. The government needs to set a timeframe then get out of the way and let the entrepreneurs and the hardworking business people get on with it.”

Lord Haughey added: “Should there be an urgency on the new First Minister make sure it is on track? It doesn’t look like it.”

Noting that he would have an opportunity soon to speak to Mr Logan, Sir Tom said he would invite him onto the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey to discuss the strategy.

“His role is to champion entrepreneurs in Scotland,” he noted, adding: “Growth of 0.3% will not achieve the civil society, the health service, the education service that we want in Scotland.”

New boss appointed to Scottish National Investment Bank

Alluding to the recent announcement that there is a new chief executive of the state-backed Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) – asset management veteran Al Denholm – both Sir Tom and Lord Haughey they were also keen to hear his views on the way forward for the Scottish economy.