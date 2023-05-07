A large-scale retirement village that is home to 360 has fallen into administration plunging residents and staff into a period of uncertainty.
Administrator Azets said the large-scale retirement complex in Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire will be offered for sale “either in whole or in part” following the collapse of the Auchlochan Garden Village.
Blair Milne, James Fennessey and Robert Young, insolvency practitioners with Azets, were appointed joint administrators of MHA Auchlochan this week.
The complex, which employs 216, sits in 50 acres of grounds and includes 235 properties, with 55 of the flats and bungalows currently vacant.
The parent association of MHA Auchlochan is Methodist Homes, a charity established by the Methodist Church in 1943.
Mr Milne said: “Auchlochan Garden Village has been experiencing significant losses since the development was acquired by MHA Auchlochan [in 2009]. Despite the best efforts of the directors, and extensive financial support from Methodist Homes, a viable turnaround could not be achieved outside of an administration process.
“Due to the scale and complexity of the development it will take time to develop a strategy for the administration.”
In the meantime, “it will remain business as usual".
He added: "We will also be offering the development for sale, either in whole or in part and would encourage any interested parties to contact the Glasgow office of Azets as soon as possible.”
‘No regrets’ over sale of landmark restaurant for veteran
Veteran restaurateur Marco Giannasi declared this week he had “no regrets” over his decision to sell the landmark Battlefield Rest business in Glasgow, as he reflected on achieving 50 years in the hospitality sector in Scotland.
Mr Giannasi sold the Battlefield Rest business as a going concern to long-serving staff member Alex Matheson and wife Jen Doherty last December, having founded the bustling restaurant in 1994. The sale was not announced publicly at the time, with Mr Giannasi noting regulars had learned of the deal by word of mouth over recent months.
Billionaire bus company brothers appoint new managing director
Greenock-based McGill’s, owned by former Rangers directors Sandy and James Easdale, has appointed a new group managing director following significant expansion of its bus operations.
Alex Hornby joins McGill’s after eight years at the helm of French-owned Transdev Blazefield,which operates local and regional bus services across Greater Manchester, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire. Mr Hornby, 41, will report to the group board including McGill's owners and its chief executive, Ralph Roberts.
Scottish hotelier toasts purchase of historic Highland hotel
A Glasgow bar owner and hotelier has hailed the acquisition of a large Highland hotel.
The 103-room premises is one of the most northerly mainland hotels in Scotland, sitting on the North Coast 500 tourist route, and was on the market for offers over £1.8 million.
The Royal Hotel in Thurso is the fifth addition to the portfolio of Melville Hotels, alongside the Royal Dunkeld, MacDonald Hotel, Kinlochleven, Grey Gull Hotel, Loch Fyne and Loch Long Hotel, Arrochar, in six years.
