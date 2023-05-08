The force confirmed they were called to the Loretto School in Musselburgh last week following concerns for a 17-year-old boy.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died in hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.50pm on Tuesday, May 2, police were called to a school in the Linkfield Road area of Musselburgh following concern for a 17-year-old male.

"He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died a short time later.

"At this time, there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."