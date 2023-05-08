A teenage boy has died in hospital after police were called to Scotland's oldest boarding school. 

The force confirmed they were called to the Loretto School in Musselburgh last week following concerns for a 17-year-old boy. 

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died in hospital. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.50pm on Tuesday, May 2, police were called to a school in the Linkfield Road area of Musselburgh following concern for a 17-year-old male.

"He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died a short time later.

"At this time, there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."