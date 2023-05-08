A UNIVERSITY of Strathclyde graduate who came up with the idea for a mobile luggage storage service while “lugging” her suitcase around London has expanded into Glasgow, after launching in Edinburgh, and has plans to move into other UK cities.
Janani Prabhakaran’s Unbaggaged business, founded in 2019 after she graduated, aims to ensure secure, convenient and sustainable pick-up and drop-off for its customers’ luggage, with the service provided through a fleet of electric vehicles.
The novel luggage service, which has been operating in Edinburgh since launching, delivers its on-demand service through an application (app). This app allows customers to access live luggage tracking. Ms Prabhakaran’s expansion into Glasgow has been assisted by Business Gateway.
Taxpayer-funded advice service Business Gateway said Unbaggaged had been “forced to navigate the challenges of the pandemic which severely affected the travel industry”.
Business Gateway noted it had been able to “signpost” Ms Prabhakaran to funding from Glasgow City Council’s business growth programme.
It said Unbaggaged had also been supported by the University of Strathclyde’s inspire hub, and had recently been awarded funding from Scottish Edge, which supported the business’s plans to launch in Glasgow in March.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Paying the price for Tories' wilfully destructive behaviour
Business Gateway added: “Thanks to ongoing success and demand for the service, Janani now has plans to extend Unbaggaged’s operations to other major cities across the UK.”
Ms Prabhakaran said: “I knew when I graduated that I wanted to start my own business and do something more exciting than the typical nine to five. When I found myself lugging a suitcase around London, my idea for Unbaggaged came to life.
READ MORE: ‘No regrets’ over sale of landmark restaurant for veteran
“Business Gateway supported me from the very beginning, and the guidance I received has helped me to better define my customer base, as well as helping to secure funding to expand Unbaggaged further than Edinburgh.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Surely ‘idiocy’ characterisation will embarrass brass-necked Brexiters
Lisa Gibson, adviser at Business Gateway, said: “Janani overcame a lot of obstacles when she first launched Unbaggaged, so it’s fantastic to see that the business is performing so well. I’m certain that the future for the business is bright and look forward to watching it grow further.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article