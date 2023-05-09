HOTEL chain Travelodge has announced plans to hire dozens of staff in Scotland as it gears up for the peak summer season.
Travelodge, which operates 579 hotels across the UK including 41 in Scotland, is looking to fill more than 400 positions. Of these new jobs throughout the UK, 35 will be in its Scottish hotels.
Travelodge opened the UK’s first branded budget hotel in 1985 and today it employs more than 12,000 staff across the UK, Ireland and Spain.
The 35 jobs which Travelodge said “need to be filled immediately” across its Scottish hotels include full-time and part-time positions with flexible working hours, which the hotel chain said made them “ideal for parents and students”.
The posts include district manager, assistant hotel manager, hotel supervisor, housekeeping team member, kitchen and bar café team member, hotel team member, and night reception team member.
Katharine Gourley, Travelodge director of people operations, said: “There has never been a better time than now to join Travelodge, one of the UK’s biggest hotel brands. Our colleagues sit at the heart of our business and we are committed to providing an inclusive workplace. We are looking for enthusiastic people that have a passion and determination to deliver excellent service."
She added: "In addition to a strong network of hotels across the UK, we also offer flexible working hours that can be a win-win solution for parents and students. We offer parents flexible working hours to help them around the school run, so they can raise their family and have a job that allows them to develop a career when the time is right for them.
"Students can work in a Travelodge whilst studying at university and then transfer to a different hotel when they return home in the holidays. The opportunities at Travelodge are endless and can open a door to a great career in a fast-growing global industry.”
