NORTH Sea heavyweight Neptune Energy has been awarded what it described as an oil and gas industry-leading rating for its performance against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
Neptune noted that it was awarded an ESG risk rating of 21.4 following the latest assessment by the Sustainalytics consultancy, compared with 23.2 last time.
The company, which operates the giant Cygnus gas field in the UK North Sea, said the latest rating was its best from Sustainalytics to date and put it in the top three per cent of all global oil and gas companies rated by the organisation.
The rating leaves Neptune in the medium risk category based on the scoring system used by Sustainalytics.
To qualify as low risk firms must have a rating lower than 20.
Neptune said that Sustainalytics had concluded that the company’s overall management of material ESG issues was strong.
In an extract from its assessment quoted by Neptune, Sustainalytics noted that the company’s management integrates climate transition risks into the wider business processes. It said Neptune Energy’s greenhouse gas reduction management programme integrated initiatives to reduce emissions as well as key mitigation technologies.
On the Sustainalytics website North Sea-focused Harbour Energy has an ESG risk rating of 36.6. Shell has a 36.2 rating.
Neptune noted that Sustainalytics’ ratings are used by global investors to help develop responsible investing strategies.
The ratings are likely to come under scrutiny from environmental campaigners amid claims that continued oil and gas exploration and production activity is incompatible with the global drive to achieve net zero in terms of emissions.
Neptune’s Head of ESG, Kate Niblock, said: “During 2022, we took actions to improve what we do and how we do it, including setting out our lower carbon ambitions and launching our goal to achieve gender parity. As we progress our ESG roadmap to 2025, our focus will be on delivering our human rights programme and working with partners and suppliers on emissions reduction.”
