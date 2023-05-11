NFU Scotland has called for the Scottish Government’s energy strategy to help Scotland’s farms and crofts become more energy independent and enable them to become more energy resilient.

This follows the recent Holyrood consultation on energy strategy, and the farming lobbying body has tabled a number of submissions in response, including calls for support in decoupling and decarbonisation. It also called for the removal of barriers to on-farm green energy production, like grid blocking and planning delays.

Speaking at the All-Energy Exhibition and Conference in Glasgow yesterday, NFU Scotland’s climate change policy manager Kate Hopper said: “NFUS is calling for the finalised strategy to explicitly support farms and crofts and recognise the contribution they can make in the transition to a green energy system, and we call on the government to champion on-farm energy as a vital component of our future energy mix.

“The government must champion on-farm energy as a vital part of the national energy network and our future energy mix, and must recognise that we need to decouple our farms and crofts from the current, unfair energy system.”

Round-up

OTM cattle were again in demand at Dumfries yesterday, with dairy types selling to 253p/kg and £1,967 for Slacks to average 189p/kg and beef cattle selling to 231p/kg and £2,010 for Maryfield to average 206p/kg. Bulls sold to 230p/kg and £2,010/head for Lantonside.

Like everywhere else, prime hoggs with flesh met a sharp trade whilst plainer types met less demand. Beltex hoggs sold to £174 for Drumcork with texel hoggs achieving 331p/kg for Upper Portrack.

Cast ewes and lambs were sharper on the week, with Beltexes selling to £158 for Drumcork and Suffolks peaking at £138 for Innerfield. Meanwhile, a Texel tup from Bettyknowes sold for an impressive £218.

The two-tiered hogg trade was also evident at Dingwall on Tuesday, with hopper fed sheep achieving good returns whilst grass fed hoggs lacking fitness were less in demand. The best of the feeding sheep sold to £188 for a Charolais from Sheeppark.

An outstanding show of mainly yearling cattle at Longtown on Tuesday sold to £2,120 for Limousin heifer consigned by Messrs DA & MA Teasdale, Grindon Hill, while bullocks sold to £1,900 for Southwoodhead.

Young bulls peaked at £1,650 for a British Blue consigned from Messrs Reed & Hill, Lingey Field, with Limousins from Little Swimburne selling to £1,620 and £1,600, and to £1,600 for a Limousin from Lingey Field.