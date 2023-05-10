US engineering giant Celeros Flow Technology has hived off part of the land it acquired from SPX FLOW in 2020 for housing development to raise cash to reinvest in the Cathcart site.

It appointed Cala Homes (West) as its preferred residential development partner in October, and the parties have now submitted a detailed planning application to create 277 apartments, as well as landscaping, and associated amenities, on land Celeros deemed surplus to requirements.

Today, it released a first CGI (computer generated imagery) of the site, called The Foundry (above).

If the planning application gets the green light, Cala pledged to invest £67 million in the site, noting that more than 1,000 jobs would be secured during the construction period.

Moray Stewart, land director at Cala Homes (West) said: “The submission of the planning application is a considerable milestone for the team who have been working to bring the Cathcart vision to life for many months now.

“We know there is significant demand in the southside for quality, sustainable housing and we are confident that our proposed development meets these requirements.

“The site proposal has considered green space, biodiversity, and connectivity to the surrounding area as well as sustainability measures including new, inclusive pedestrian and cycle pathways, improvements to the local road network, and infrastructure to enable electric vehicle charging.

“We will work alongside current landowners, Celeros FT, to transform this current brownfield site into a vibrant new community – not only to reinforce our commitment to bringing sustainable homes to local people, but also to stimulate localised growth and investment across Scotland over the next 25 years.”

The move by Celeros, which manufactures and maintains pumps, valves, closures, and other fluid handling equipment for a range of sectors, to utilise surplus land comes after it acquired the site from SPX FLOW two years ago to bring ClydeUnion into its portfolio of brands.

ClydeUnion had been sold to SPX Corporation for £750m in 2011, four years after it had been saved by Scottish industrialist Jim McColl in a deal that preserved 600 jobs.

Stewart McDonald, MP for Glasgow South, said: “I welcome CALA and Celeros’ plan to invest millions of pounds in the area, which would not only deliver an additional economic boost but also secure thousands of jobs locally.

“Celeros FT already has over 140 years of heritage in the south side, with ClydeUnion Pumps Cathcart being a strategic supplier in supporting energy transition and security, in many cases offering single source bespoke solutions, and further support in local assets from this established employer will be more than welcome.

“Investment not only offers opportunity for local business continuity, but also employee security and growth for key Glasgow South businesses and the local supply chain for the foreseeable future.”