A RENFREWSHIRE hotel has opened 10 new countryside lodges on its grounds – one offering views of Ben Lomond.
The new accommodation at the four-star Bowfield Hotel & Spa will offer couples and families a haven from the strains of everyday life, said owner Manorview.
Each of the lodges, which are named after Munros, has a decking area with private hot tub overlooking the countryside.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Banks cashing in as consumers pay heavy price
The lodges can accommodate between two and four guests, with the tenth – described as “extra special” – offering a larger living room and bedroom. Named Ben Lomond and specially created for couples and special occasions, it is now the Bowfield’s new honeymoon suite.
Juliet Parry, general manager at Bowfield Hotel & Spa, said: “The scenery at Bowfield is undoubtedly part of the experience here – so we’re delighted to bring these lodges to our guests and ensure they can take full advantage of our setting while they enjoy a short break with us.”
She added: “Our lodges are created for guests to enjoy a short break, breathe in the fresh country air, admire the views, and enjoy our fantastic facilities. They are perfect for unwinding. Whether you’re visiting with your partner, kids, a friend or relative, there really is something for everyone to enjoy at Bowfield – and the lodges have just added to that. We’ve had great interest in them already and look forward to welcoming the many guests who’ve booked.”
READ MORE: Scottish philanthropist funds new Social Bite cafe in Glasgow
The new lodges were supplied and installed by Logspan, while Luddon Constructions oversaw the development as grounds contractor. The interiors were designed by Space ID, with Sketch and Design providing bespoke finishes, and Keith Robertson Landscaping delivering all landscaping and planting throughout the site.
The new lodges are the latest in a series of investments made by Manorview at the hotel over recent years. The hotel also has 22 bedrooms, spa, swimming pool and a health club.
Manorview owns a range of hotels throughout the west of Scotland, including the Busby Hotel in Clarkston, The Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock, and Brisbane House Hotel in Largs.
Adam Cosgrove, operations director at Manorview, said: “It’s fantastic to open our highly anticipated lodges. Bowfield has gone from strength to strength, and this is a great addition to Bowfield that we know customers will love.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here