The new accommodation at the four-star Bowfield Hotel & Spa will offer couples and families a haven from the strains of everyday life, said owner Manorview.

Each of the lodges, which are named after Munros, has a decking area with private hot tub overlooking the countryside.

The lodges can accommodate between two and four guests, with the tenth – described as “extra special” – offering a larger living room and bedroom. Named Ben Lomond and specially created for couples and special occasions, it is now the Bowfield’s new honeymoon suite.

Juliet Parry, general manager at Bowfield Hotel & Spa, said: “The scenery at Bowfield is undoubtedly part of the experience here – so we’re delighted to bring these lodges to our guests and ensure they can take full advantage of our setting while they enjoy a short break with us.”

She added: “Our lodges are created for guests to enjoy a short break, breathe in the fresh country air, admire the views, and enjoy our fantastic facilities. They are perfect for unwinding. Whether you’re visiting with your partner, kids, a friend or relative, there really is something for everyone to enjoy at Bowfield – and the lodges have just added to that. We’ve had great interest in them already and look forward to welcoming the many guests who’ve booked.”

The new lodges were supplied and installed by Logspan, while Luddon Constructions oversaw the development as grounds contractor. The interiors were designed by Space ID, with Sketch and Design providing bespoke finishes, and Keith Robertson Landscaping delivering all landscaping and planting throughout the site.

The new lodges are the latest in a series of investments made by Manorview at the hotel over recent years. The hotel also has 22 bedrooms, spa, swimming pool and a health club.

Manorview owns a range of hotels throughout the west of Scotland, including the Busby Hotel in Clarkston, The Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock, and Brisbane House Hotel in Largs.

Adam Cosgrove, operations director at Manorview, said: “It’s fantastic to open our highly anticipated lodges. Bowfield has gone from strength to strength, and this is a great addition to Bowfield that we know customers will love.”