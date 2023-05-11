House of Elrick Gin, furniture firm 1718, Clootie McToot Dumplings, The Gael Spirits Co, TS Europe, UGP Energy, and TrackGenesis have journeyed across the Atlantic on a trip organised by the Scottish North American Business Council and supported by the Scottish Government.

The trade mission will provide delegates with an overview of the strengths and opportunities of the Greater Philadelphia economy, and the opportunity to meet representatives of specially selected companies in the area.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to attend networking receptions hosted by British American Business Council of Philadelphia, Chester County Economic Development Council, Philadelphia St Andrew's Society, and Montgomery and Delaware Counties.

Allan Hogarth, executive director of the Scottish North American Business Council, said: “This cross-sector trade mission is supported by the Scottish Government, and we are delighted to help businesses take the first steps to internationalising.

“Greater Philadelphia is an economically diverse region famed for its technology and innovation and only one day’s drive from nearly 40 per cent of the US population. We trust that the conversations we are facilitating in market will drive growth for the ambitious companies on our mission and create new opportunities for partnerships.”

Trade minister Richard Lochhead said: “I am delighted that the Scottish Government is able to support Scottish North American Business Council deliver this mission. The trip to the US highlights our support to organisations delivering strategic trade missions in key areas.

“The US is identified in our export growth plan, A Trading Nation, as being hugely important for Scotland and accounted for 16% of Scottish goods exports with a value of £3.7 billion (excluding oil and gas) in 2022.

“I would like to wish the best to the companies heading to Philadelphia and look forward to hearing back on the success of the mission.”

Michelle Maddox, founder of Clootie McToot Dumplings, said: “This mission is a great opportunity for me, as the founder of an award-winning small business from Perthshire, to learn about the opportunities for us to grow exports into Greater Philadelphia and the eastern seaboard.

“We have already had some success in breaking into other parts of the North American market. On this mission I look forward to seeing first-hand the opportunities that await and to share my experiences with businesses in Greater Philadelphia.”