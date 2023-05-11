A 155-year-old Renfrewshire business, which worked on the fit-out of the Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh, has been named Scottish Building Contractor of the Year.
Specialist fit-out contractor Thomas Johnstone picked up the accolade at the Construction Awards of Excellence, organised by the National Federation of Builders, with “excellence and exceptional quality” on projects flagged.
Thomas Johnstone, which marks its 155th anniversary this year, worked on the construction and fit-out of the luxury Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh.
The contractor said: “The hotel is the brand’s first to open outside the USA and involved the refurbishment and restoration of a mix of listed buildings on a tight site within the UNESCO Old and New Towns of Edinburgh World Heritage Site.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
David Haddow, joint managing director, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised within the industry with this national award. TJL (Thomas Johnstone Ltd) is dedicated to delivering excellence in every project we undertake and seeing our team’s efforts acknowledged by the judging panel, especially during this historic year for our company, is gratifying.
READ MORE: Change at top of post-war family construction business in Ayrshire
“The Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh is our largest project completed to date and is a testament to our team’s unwavering quality and diligence shown during the construction and fit-out of this new luxury hotel.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Sad and very worrying U-turn on free university tuition
Mr Haddow added that the company now looked forward to “continuing to deliver excellence to its clients and contributing to the growth and success of the construction sector as a whole”.
The firm was founded in Glasgow in 1868 and has since grown into a £70 million-plus annual turnover business.
Thomas Johnstone had been shortlisted in the category along with Alfred Flett, Orkney Builder (Contractors), and Scott & Brown (Builders).
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here