Jamie Scott and wife Kelly will open the doors of their new venture Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry on May 12, offering fine dining and an eclectic menu bolstered by local produce.

Mr Scott, from Kirkliston, West Lothian, scooped the crown of the Masterchef Professionals spin-off back in 2014, winning judges over with his crab, smoked fish and savoury doughnuts.

He and Kelly have already achieved huge success with their restaurant the Newport, in Fife, which won two AA Rosettes just seven weeks after opening and the AA Restaurant of the Year Award for 2018-19.

The couple took over Sandbanks Brasserie from owner Adam Newth, who successfully ran the restaurant under the name The Tayberry, but has now decided to step away to pursue other ventures.

M Scott said: “We are extremely excited to offer a more casual dining style, while still delivering the delicious flavours, exceptionally fresh and local produce, and attention to detail that we’ve hung our hat on across everything we do – from the tasting menus at the Newport to all four of our bakeries.”

“Customers can expect a more relaxed feel from The Sandbanks Brasserie as they enjoy dishes full of flavour made with the best ingredients including slow cooked pork belly and pancetta sausage, Fife Buffalo Farm buratta and Loch Etvie sea trout. We’ll also be open in the morning when coffee and pastries can be eaten in or taken away.”

A number of tables will be held back for walk-in customers, as the eatery aims to make the experience more accessible to a broader audience.

Initially opening five days a week Wednesday – Sunday, the team plans to open seven days a week within the coming months.

With a presence in Newport, Dundee, St Andrews and Arbroath, the Mr and Mrs Scott have been eager to open a venue in Broughty Ferry and hopeto bring something new to the area.

They say that every item on the Sandbanks menu is made from scratch, with the Newport bakeries supplying all baked produce.

Kelly said: “While The Newport and The Sandbanks Brassie mirror each other in many ways - both have incredible views across the Tay, several floors of dining, champion local produce and strive to source and support seasonal & sustainable food, we wanted to change up the expectation and deliver something that can’t be experienced at any of our other venues.

She added: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our regular customers and have been blown away by their response, and with walk-in tables available for every lunch and evening service we’re also excited to see the concept in action within the community and those visiting this beautiful part of the world.”

“We’ve only been able to realise this dream because we have such an excellent team behind us. We have a truly impressive core team that allows us to focus on how we can support everyone in the business, expanding on their knowledge and skills. We’re passionate about encouraging growth and development in the team and we’re excited to showcase that expertise and skill at The Sandbanks.”