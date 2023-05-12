Aberdeen-based Wood said the increase in revenues helped it achieve first quarter earnings in line with expectations in an update issued as Apollo prepares to comply with the requirement to “put up or shut up” under the takeover code.

Apollo has until 5pm on May 17 to announce if it will make a firm offer for Wood after making a 240p per share approach that valued the firm at around £1.7 billion.

This came after Wood directors spurned a series of unsolicited approaches from the investment business.

READ MORE: Scottish Government's green plan to fuel boom for overseas investors

Following the latest approach, Wood directors said last month that they remained confident in the firm’s strategic direction and long-term prospects. However, after receiving feedback from Wood shareholders they had agreed to engage with Apollo and let the firm complete due diligence.

Yesterday’s update will be studied closely by investors. Engineering sector veteran Ken Gilmartin succeeded Robin Watson as chief executive of Wood in July, when he said the group had growth opportunities in energy security and sustainability.

Wood said yesterday that against a backdrop of a weak performance in the comparable period in 2022, group revenue increased to around $1.45bn in the first quarter of this year “reflecting good momentum across all business units”.

The group said its order book at March 31 was “slightly lower” than at the end of 2022 at around $5.7bn. However, the order book for delivery in 2023 is up significantly on the position a year ago.

The group did not provide further details. Its global portfolio of operations includes a big North Sea oil services business.

READ MORE: $500m boost to gas field revenues underlines value of North Sea reserves

Analysts at Citi wrote: “We see the trading broadly in-line with expectations and the focus will continue to remain on Apollo's firm offer.”

Shares in Wood closed down 0.4p at 221p.