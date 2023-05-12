Graham has secured the contract from the MoD as part of its £5.1 billion Defence Estates Optimisation (DEO) portfolio.

Northern Ireland-based Graham, which has bases in 15 UK and Ireland locations including in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Livingston and Renfrew in Scotland, will be supplier for major projects including at Leuchars Barracks”.

The company has been been appointed as sole strategic alliance member in Scotland.

The DEO investment portfolio is “focussed on delivering a better structured, more economical estate that more effectively supports military capability and aims to enhance the lived experience of military personnel”.

Graham said it has worked with the MoD in Scotland for over 20 years, “delivering high-value projects across the country”.

The significant value of the contract award will bolster Graham’s “diverse” work pipeline, providing additional employment opportunities, delivering a range of community benefits and maintaining the company’s position as a leading contractor in Scotland.

The contract includes the 'Leuchars Barracks major project package' (Image: Newsquest)

Gary Holmes, of Graham, said: “Becoming the sole strategic alliance member on the Defence Estates Optimisation portfolio in Scotland is testament to our long-standing relationship with the MoD and our excellent delivery record in the defence sector.

“The objective of the MoD’s ambitious change programme is to achieve an affordable and sustainable estate that supports military requirements, and Graham looks forward to working collaboratively to support this vision.”

Graham said it is “actively implementing innovative ways to modernise the construction methods it adopts and will bring this expertise to the portfolio”.

The strategy is supported by an in-house “digital construction team” comprising digital experts who are “driving pioneering processes and applications across offices, sites and the wider supply chain”.

Graham said it has been “embracing modern methods of construction” including the implementation of off-site manufacturing and standardised designs, in collaboration with trusted supply chain partners.

“These modern construction methods will be paramount to the successful delivery of DEO projects.

"Benefits for the MoD include programme and cost reductions, improved quality and sustainability, creating a safer working environment for the Graham team and its delivery partners,” the company said.

“More than 90% of projects in the building north region now incorporate off-site manufacturing solutions to some extent.”