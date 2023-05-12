Tenpin, one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment operators, is to open at Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee in August.

The brand-new high-energy entertainment centre will feature a range of activities such as bowling, karaoke, laser tag, soft play and escape rooms, as well as state-of-the-art arcade games.

The centre will also feature a lounge bar offering cocktails and a burger and pizza menu.

Following a "significant investment", Tenpin in Dundee will be the operators 51st venue and is recruiting for jobs including deputy managers, unit supervisors and customer service assistants.

Scott Fenwick, General Manager at Tenpin Dundee, said: “Dundee is a place where people come together and the opening of Tenpin in town will certainly provide a hub for the community. We’re currently building a management team and actively recruiting for more than 50 jobs. If you have a positive outlook and love to provide great customer service, then apply now.”