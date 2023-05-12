A Scottish craft beer company is celebrating a double boost after winning contracts to supply two supermarket chains.
Sour beer maker Vault City Brewing said Waitrose and Sainsbury’s are stocking its most popular creation, Triple Fruited Mango.
It comes after the firm became one of the best-selling craft beer producers across 650 Tesco stores nationwide.
The 6.2% sour beer is now available at 100 Waitrose stores and 250 for Sainsbury’s outlets, and online via both supermarkets’ websites.
Steven Smith-Hay, co-founder has hailed the move as a “huge moment” for the independently-owned brewer, with Vault City beers now stocked in four major supermarkets including Morrisons.
Mr Smith-Hay said: “We’re really excited to see Triple Fruited Mango take to the shelves in Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.
“It gives us so much confidence to have four big supermarkets back our beers and it vindicates all the hard work we do in trying to produce the UK’s best and tastiest sours.
“Our Triple Fruit Mango is just another example of our drinks pushing the boundaries in terms of people’s expectations in a beer. Sweet, sour and packed full of real fruit, it’s incredibly refreshing and is on the shelves with summer just around the corner.
“It’s one of our signature sours, a firm favourite in our two Edinburgh bars - Porty Vault and The Wee Vault - and we believe it will be a very popular pick-up in supermarkets too.”
Mr Smith Hay, 32, started brewing beer from his home in Edinburgh before setting up Vault City in 2018.
The business is set for a turnover exceeding £3.1 million this year.
The brewer launched its first core range in May - listed by close to 200 independent bars and pubs across the UK - and after a successful crowdfunding campaign, they opened the Porty Vault Taproom and Smokehouse in Portobello, complementing its Wee Vault Tasting Room and Bottle Shop in Haymarket.
The firm’s fermentation capacity has increased from 26,000L to 105,000L with the addition of ten new tanks, while its team of 19 people is expected to grow to more than 25 this year.
Vault City also received national attention by becoming the first UK brewer to formally adopt a four-day working week in January last year.
