Located within the Gallowgate area of the city, Mackinnon’s Bar & Lounge has been run by the current owners for 36 years.

It is one of only 3 premises in the city that benefits from an 8am alcohol licence.

Estate agents CCL Property said the sale represents the “ideal opportunity to purchase a popular business presented in true walk in fashion and to take advantage of demand in the local area and expand to cater for the football market”.

The property, is adjacent to the famous Barras market and a short distance from the Merchant City, Glasgow Green and Parkhead.