The data published today by the Office for National Statistics reveal that, over the first quarter as a whole, UK gross domestic product was up by 0.1% on the final three months of last year. This was in line with the overall projection from a survey of economists by Reuters but the month-on-month fall in GDP in March was a worse outturn than the stagnant position forecast in the poll, with economists noting the impact of strikes.

UK GDP had stagnated been January and February, the ONS figures show.

Output in the consumer-facing services category fell by 0.8 per cent month-on-month in March, the ONS noted. Overall services sector output fell by 0.5% month-on-month. However, manufacturing output rose by 0.7% between February and March.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at stockbroker AJ Bell, said: “Let’s be clear, whilst the Bank of England may believe the UK economy will now avoid the predicted recession entirely, the country is not in good health. Rising prices, rising interest rates and strike action have created a cocktail that’s pretty unpalatable.

“Sluggish is the term that’s been used to describe the 0.1% growth the economy managed to eke out over the first three months of year but, for businesses and the cash-strapped consumer, such listless forward momentum will probably feel a lot like no momentum at all.”

She added: “Taking March in isolation, the picture looks even more gloomy than the weather that was blamed for terrible retail sales, with GDP falling by 0.3% for the month.

“Inflation has taken its toll, many budgets have been slashed to the bone and sector after sector is facing industrial action as workers chase a few pennies more just so they can keep their heads above water.”

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club think-tank, said: “GDP surprised on the downside in March, falling 0.3% month-on-month. However, over Q1 as a whole, the economy still managed to eke out quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.1%. The main cause of March's decline was a 0.8% month-on-month fall in output in consumer-facing parts of the services sector, with retail sales reversing some of the strong gains of previous months. At the same time, public sector output remained below late-2022 levels, reflecting the impact of ongoing industrial action. Similarly, rail strikes caused a substantial fall in activity in the transport sector.”

He added: “Further industrial action and May's extra bank holiday are likely to weigh on activity in Q2, to the extent that a small quarter-on-quarter fall in GDP is plausible. However, this should represent a temporary setback, and the EY ITEM Club expects the recovery to gain traction in H2 2023 as industrial disputes are resolved, the fiscal loosening announced in the Budget takes effect, and falling inflation helps to bring about a recovery in household spending power.”