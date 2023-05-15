Royal Bank of Scotland’s purchasing mangers’ index (PMI) report also shows employment grew strongly north of the Border last month, with the rate of increase accelerating to the joint-fastest pace since October 2021. Among the UK nations and regions, only Northern Ireland posted faster growth in employment.

Royal Bank Scotland board chair Judith Cruickshank noted that, in spite of the increase in Scottish payroll numbers, the level of unfinished work north of the Border grew following 10 consecutive months of decline, “suggesting renewed pressure on capacity”.

The rate of input price inflation in April in Scotland was the strongest in three months and elevated by historical standards. Businesses surveyed largely attributed rising expenses to higher food, energy and supplier costs as well as increased wages.

The headline business activity index for Scotland rose from 52.9 in March to 54.3 in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, moving further above the 50 no-change mark to signal strong expansion.

In spite of this, Scotland recorded the second-weakest confidence reading from firms about the prospects for increased activity on a 12-month horizon, with only Northern Ireland posting lower optimism. Scottish firms were nevertheless largely optimistic on this front.

Companies across Scotland last month raised their charges for goods and services at the sharpest pace since January. Both manufacturers and goods producers increased their selling prices at faster rates, the survey showed. However, overall output price inflation across Scotland was softer than the UK average.

Ms Cruickshank said: “Private sector companies across Scotland recorded further rises in activity and new business during the latest survey period, with the former expanding at the quickest pace in 10 months. The positive trends also prompted firms to up their hiring activity. Payroll numbers have risen in each month since February, with the latest round of job creation the joint-strongest in one-and-a-half years."

She added: "Looking ahead, sentiment among private sector firms towards future output was the weakest in three months but remained stronger than the historical average, with expectations of improved demand conditions to support output growth.

"Elsewhere, the data pointed to stubborn price pressures. Input and output price inflation both ticked up to three-month highs in April, though they remained below their 2022 peaks."