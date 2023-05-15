Responding to caller Nicole Rudder, owner and director of G4 Claims, on their Go Radio Business Show’s ‘The Board You Can’t Afford’ segment, Lord Willie Haughey said: “The first advice I would give you is remember you are the governor.

“And sharpen your elbows a wee bit. If you’re getting any grief from anybody because they’re looking at you as a female and therefore a ‘soft touch’, whatever you do, get the message to people that you most certainly are not!”

Sir Tom Hunter added: “My one piece of advice to you is very simple. Just prove them wrong. And that’s what you’re already doing. You get out there and do the job every day and how many people do what you’re doing? You’ve started your claims business, you’re obviously branching out now. So don’t let it get to you. Just prove them all wrong!

“Remember you’re also doing a lot of good for the Scottish economy. So talk about it, the fact it was your endeavour that got you here.

“More people will start believing. I definitely think you’ve already smashed the glass ceiling. I don’t see anything holding you back.”

Nicole was also keen to hear the entrepreneurs’ thoughts on building her company brand, as the claims industry was often seen as a ‘taboo subject’ by a lot of people.

Lord Haughey acknowledged there is a level of stigma around the word ‘claims’, but added: “This word is also the hook that gets people to listen and to call you. I don’t know of another word we could use that adequately fits or gets people engaged. I think it may be not a good thing to change your name.

“I’ve heard of you and your business, right? So I think it would be perilous at the moment to be changing your branding.”