Police attended an incident at Johnstone High School on Friday morning, with no weapons used in the alleged assault.

Three female members of staff were taken to hospital in nearby Paisley, with a 14-year-old pupil treated for minor injuries.

The Scottish Sun reported that the alleged perpetrator was a former pupil at the school, and that the teachers had been injured trying to break up a fight in the cafeteria.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "Around 10.45am on Friday, 12 May 2023, police received a report of a disturbance at a school in the Johnstone area of Renfrewshire.

“Officers attended and four females aged 59, 48, 34 and 14 years were found to have sustained injuries as a result of the incident. The three women aged 59, 48 and 34 years were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

“A 16-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration."