A SCOTTISH firm which provides negotiation training and consultancy services has opened an office in Portugal.
Glasgow-based Scotwork heralded the move as a “significant milestone” as it approaches its 50th anniversary.
The latest office takes its total to 47, adding to its establish presence in the UK, US, Australia, and Singapore.
The firm, which was established in 1975, has coached hundreds of thousands of senior managers across the world in 29 languages.
READ MORE: Restaurant group owned by Gordon Ramsay posts financial results
Warren G Langley, global managing director Scotwork International, said: “As we approach our 50th anniversary as the world’s most diverse provider of negotiation skills training, coaching and consultancy, we are delighted to offer our services via our new Portuguese office.
"This will allow our international clients to benefit from our services and also give a boost to the skills of local Portuguese companies needing to upskill their people.
“As the business world becomes ever more reliant on the abilities of organisations to work collaboratively, the requirement to resolve and manage differing commercial objectives is not a luxury, it is business critical.
"Understanding the negotiation process and having the skills to recognise when to negotiate and having the skills to do better, faster, sustainable deals is what we allow our clients to do.”
Scotwork says it uses data-driven insights to provide negotiation training, advice and coaching to a global portfolio of clients across a wide range of sectors.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here