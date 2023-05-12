Glasgow-based Scotwork heralded the move as a “significant milestone” as it approaches its 50th anniversary.

The latest office takes its total to 47, adding to its establish presence in the UK, US, Australia, and Singapore.

The firm, which was established in 1975, has coached hundreds of thousands of senior managers across the world in 29 languages.

Warren G Langley, global managing director Scotwork International, said: “As we approach our 50th anniversary as the world’s most diverse provider of negotiation skills training, coaching and consultancy, we are delighted to offer our services via our new Portuguese office.

"This will allow our international clients to benefit from our services and also give a boost to the skills of local Portuguese companies needing to upskill their people.

“As the business world becomes ever more reliant on the abilities of organisations to work collaboratively, the requirement to resolve and manage differing commercial objectives is not a luxury, it is business critical.

"Understanding the negotiation process and having the skills to recognise when to negotiate and having the skills to do better, faster, sustainable deals is what we allow our clients to do.”

Scotwork says it uses data-driven insights to provide negotiation training, advice and coaching to a global portfolio of clients across a wide range of sectors.