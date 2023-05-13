Union leaders have accused the Scottish Government of “persistent underfunding” of education – claiming there is now a “crisis” in the recruitment and retention of teachers as a result.
Leaders of the NASUWT trade union also claimed ministers have failed to tackle problems faced by teachers, including their “excessive” workload and “serious violence and abuse from pupils”.
Patrick Roach, the union’s general secretary, spoke out as teachers took part in the NASUWT Scottish conference in Aberdeen.
The event will be addressed by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth on Saturday, and comes in the wake of strike action by teachers, which closed schools across Scotland before a new deal was reached on pay.
Official figures showed teacher numbers fell last year for the first time since 2016, with data for 2022 showing there were 54,193 full-time equivalent teachers in Scotland’s schools.
READ MORE: Three teachers hospitalised after Johnstone High School attack
The NASUWT also claimed only one of Scotland’s 32 councils last year offered more permanent contracts than temporary places to teachers who had just completed their post probation year
Dr Roach insisted while the Scottish Government “talked tough” about imposing financial sanctions on councils that failed to maintain pupil/teacher ratios, schools were still facing a “crisis in teacher recruitment and retention”.
The union’s general secretary said: “The reality is that the Scottish Government’s persistent underfunding of education, along with the failure to tackle excessive teacher workload, serious violence and abuse from pupils and the real-terms erosion of salaries has led to the crisis in teacher recruitment and retention.”
Dr Roach claimed the Government “failed to take the opportunity to put in place the positive and progressive” measures, which he said could have helped teachers develop their careers “making a job in teaching more attractive and sustainable for both new recruits and experienced teachers”.
He added: “Without a recommitment from Government and employers to these principles, schools are going to find it even tougher to recruit and retain the teachers needed to maintain our children’s education.”
Meanwhile, Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official for Scotland, hit out: “The current crisis in teacher recruitment and retention is the result of a short-sighted and short-termist approach to securing the supply of teachers.
“The latest figures from the Scottish Government indicate that just one in 32 local authorities successfully offered more permanent contracts than temporary placement to post-probation teachers last year.
“This is a failure to invest in the future of the profession.
“The impact of insecure employment, spiralling workloads and declining working conditions are playing out in our schools every day as they find it harder and harder to fill vacancies.
“Ultimately, it is pupils who are paying the price and that cost will only get bigger unless ministers and employers show some ambition for our education system.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson stressed that Scotland has “the highest teacher-per-pupil ratio compared to any other part of the UK”.
The spokesperson said: “It’s also worth pointing out that education spend per pupil is higher than in England and Wales – this means that in 2022-2023 the Scottish Government spent over £8,500 per pupil, over 18% or £1,300 higher than spending in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.
READ MORE: Teachers at First Minister's former school vote to strike in pensions row
“Of course, ministers are committed to recruiting more teachers and support staff. Retention of teachers is absolutely key and undoubtedly the historic pay settlement reached earlier this year will go some way to achieving that aspiration.
“Classroom teachers on the main-grade scale in Scotland are the best paid in the UK. But it is also important that Government listens to our teachers about the challenges outwith the pay deal – the culture in our schools has changed post-Covid and ministers need to be sure that the reform agenda we have set out will rise to meet that challenge for our young people.
“Notwithstanding, we are providing £145.5 million in this year’s budget to protect increased teacher numbers and where this is not being delivered by a local authority, we will withhold or recoup funding which has been given for this purpose.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here