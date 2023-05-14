An Ayrshire-based family construction business founded in 1946 has received six award nominations for its housebuilding projects.
Dalry-based McTaggart Construction, which recently won the Large Employer of the Year category at the 21st Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, has been nominated in various categories for developments in Glasgow, Greenock and Johnstone in the Scottish Home Awards for new-build housing.
McTaggart’s Abbeycraig development at Easterhouse in Glasgow, the firm’s Ravenscraig project in Greenock, the Auchengreoch Circle development in Johnstone, and the Hallrule Drive project in Cardonald have been shortlisted. The Ravenscraig and Abbeycraig developments have each been shortlisted twice.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This strange, strange land of the Brexiters
The Abbeycraig project created 84 houses and flats for social rent, including eight, wheelchair-adaptable properties and eight units for social care users. The mix of one to four bedroom homes is on a brownfield site which previously had tenements and a high school on it, with the school demolished in the 1990s.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Sad and very worrying U-turn on free university tuition
McTaggart’s development of 39 homes at Auchengreoch Circle, Spateston, consists of two, wheelchair-accessible, four-bedroom houses, 12 three-bedroom houses, 15 two-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom cottage flats and eight one-bedroom cottage flats constructed to wheelchair standard.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
The Ravenscraig project, in partnership with Link Group, caters for a range of age groups and community housing needs, McTaggart noted. The 198 homes are a mixture of two and three-storey terraced houses, cottage flats and bungalows, including 20 wheelchair-accessible homes.
McTaggart said: “The project provides starter and family homes through to units which can support older residents and those with additional needs. Each has a private garden area.”
Janice Russell, managing director of McTaggart Construction, said: “We are thrilled to be nominated for so many quality developments and it is testament to our commitment to building quality affordable homes and belief they change lives and communities.
“Our continued success relies not only on our workforce’s passion and professionalism but our engaged and listening approach to partnerships with clients and communities. Together we aim to make a positive difference.”
Hallrule Drive in Cardonald provides 32 new homes, built around a private communal garden, "offering independent living for people who are currently in homes which no longer meet their needs". McTaggart said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here