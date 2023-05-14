Dalry-based McTaggart Construction, which recently won the Large Employer of the Year category at the 21st Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, has been nominated in various categories for developments in Glasgow, Greenock and Johnstone in the Scottish Home Awards for new-build housing.

McTaggart’s Abbeycraig development at Easterhouse in Glasgow, the firm’s Ravenscraig project in Greenock, the Auchengreoch Circle development in Johnstone, and the Hallrule Drive project in Cardonald have been shortlisted. The Ravenscraig and Abbeycraig developments have each been shortlisted twice.

The Abbeycraig project created 84 houses and flats for social rent, including eight, wheelchair-adaptable properties and eight units for social care users. The mix of one to four bedroom homes is on a brownfield site which previously had tenements and a high school on it, with the school demolished in the 1990s.

McTaggart’s development of 39 homes at Auchengreoch Circle, Spateston, consists of two, wheelchair-accessible, four-bedroom houses, 12 three-bedroom houses, 15 two-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom cottage flats and eight one-bedroom cottage flats constructed to wheelchair standard.

The Ravenscraig project, in partnership with Link Group, caters for a range of age groups and community housing needs, McTaggart noted. The 198 homes are a mixture of two and three-storey terraced houses, cottage flats and bungalows, including 20 wheelchair-accessible homes.

McTaggart said: “The project provides starter and family homes through to units which can support older residents and those with additional needs. Each has a private garden area.”

Janice Russell, managing director of McTaggart Construction, said: “We are thrilled to be nominated for so many quality developments and it is testament to our commitment to building quality affordable homes and belief they change lives and communities.

“Our continued success relies not only on our workforce’s passion and professionalism but our engaged and listening approach to partnerships with clients and communities. Together we aim to make a positive difference.”

Hallrule Drive in Cardonald provides 32 new homes, built around a private communal garden, "offering independent living for people who are currently in homes which no longer meet their needs". McTaggart said.