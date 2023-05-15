Harry Gow – which said it is the only two-time winner of the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards – is set to open its first shop in Aviemore this summer in a move that will create up to ten jobs.

David Gow, director, said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening a Harry Gow bakery shop in Aviemore after fans demanded we make the move south. As the first of our shops to be opened in the area, we’re looking forward to meeting new faces and getting to know more about the community."

He said: "As with any new shop, we’ll be searching for a charismatic team to head up operations and deliver the award-winning standard of customer service that Harry Gow is known for.

“From full-time management roles through to part-time weekend and holiday jobs for students, we’re thrilled to be embarking on this new project with a whole new team to work with us.”

The Grampian Road shop will be the Inverness-headquartered baker’s eighteenth retail outlet situated across Inverness, the Highlands and Moray.

Mr Gow continued: “With this new shop, local fans of our delicious bakes will get to enjoy more of their favourite treats, including our famous dream rings, marzipan apples, pineapple tarts and a whole host of breads, pies and savoury goods.”

Harry Gow won the Scottish Baker of the Year in 2012, and said to date is the only bakery to have scooped the top award twice after winning again in 2019.

The firm's products are also sold in 34 Co-op stores across the north of Scotland, in two branches of Morrisons and one Asda location.

The company dates to 1898 when it was started in the High treet in Inverness. The firm famously made a piano-shaped cake for one of the performers in the 2000 wedding of Madonna and Guy Ritchie at Skibo Castle, said to have been either Sting or Sir Elton John.