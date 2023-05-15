A Scottish baker that dates back six generations is to open a new outlet and is recruiting staff.
Harry Gow – which said it is the only two-time winner of the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards – is set to open its first shop in Aviemore this summer in a move that will create up to ten jobs.
David Gow, director, said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening a Harry Gow bakery shop in Aviemore after fans demanded we make the move south. As the first of our shops to be opened in the area, we’re looking forward to meeting new faces and getting to know more about the community."
READ MORE: Baker launches bake-at-home range
He said: "As with any new shop, we’ll be searching for a charismatic team to head up operations and deliver the award-winning standard of customer service that Harry Gow is known for.
“From full-time management roles through to part-time weekend and holiday jobs for students, we’re thrilled to be embarking on this new project with a whole new team to work with us.”
READ MORE: Bakers find more success in the Borders
The Grampian Road shop will be the Inverness-headquartered baker’s eighteenth retail outlet situated across Inverness, the Highlands and Moray.
Mr Gow continued: “With this new shop, local fans of our delicious bakes will get to enjoy more of their favourite treats, including our famous dream rings, marzipan apples, pineapple tarts and a whole host of breads, pies and savoury goods.”
READ MORE: Greggs lands at airport with new 24-hour bakery
Harry Gow won the Scottish Baker of the Year in 2012, and said to date is the only bakery to have scooped the top award twice after winning again in 2019.
The firm's products are also sold in 34 Co-op stores across the north of Scotland, in two branches of Morrisons and one Asda location.
The company dates to 1898 when it was started in the High treet in Inverness. The firm famously made a piano-shaped cake for one of the performers in the 2000 wedding of Madonna and Guy Ritchie at Skibo Castle, said to have been either Sting or Sir Elton John.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here