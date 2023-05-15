The German automotive parts manufacturer has a factory in the Riccarton area of the East Ayrshire town, which makes high-quality components for motorsport engines, combustion engines and electric vehicles.

Union Unite said the dispute over pay relates to management failing to apply an extra increase to the entire workforce, in addition to a 3.4 per cent increase which all workers received from January 2023.

After being balloted on strike action, 80 per cent supported on an 81.3% turnout.

Strike action will take place on May 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, and June 1, with an overtime ban also in place for Unite members.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite members at Mahle have emphatically backed strike action due to the company’s mismanagement.

"It’s not fair that on top of the agreed rate for this year an extra pay increase was made to some of the workforce instead of applying it to all. Period. The strike action is entirely due to Mahle management failing to own its mistakes.

“Unite’s members will have their union’s total support in their fight for equal treatment and better jobs, pay and conditions at the Kilmarnock plant.”

The trade union is demanding that the ‘top-up’, which equates to 6.8 per cent on top of the January increase, be applied to all workers across the plant. Unite has also accused Mahle of acting outside the collective bargaining arrangements.

Unite industrial officer, Paul Bennett added: “Unite has sought to resolve this dispute through negotiation but Mahle management refuse to front up the mess which they have created. This dispute could be resolved immediately if they gave all their workers the same rise. That’s obvious to everyone but them.

“A series of stoppages will now take place over the coming weeks and Mahle have nobody to blame but themselves.”

Mahle has been contacted for comment.