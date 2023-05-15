Workers at the Mahle plant in Kilmarnock will undertake strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay.
The German automotive parts manufacturer has a factory in the Riccarton area of the East Ayrshire town, which makes high-quality components for motorsport engines, combustion engines and electric vehicles.
Union Unite said the dispute over pay relates to management failing to apply an extra increase to the entire workforce, in addition to a 3.4 per cent increase which all workers received from January 2023.
After being balloted on strike action, 80 per cent supported on an 81.3% turnout.
Strike action will take place on May 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, and June 1, with an overtime ban also in place for Unite members.
Read More: Unions and activists stage pay demonstration at 13th Note in Glasgow
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite members at Mahle have emphatically backed strike action due to the company’s mismanagement.
"It’s not fair that on top of the agreed rate for this year an extra pay increase was made to some of the workforce instead of applying it to all. Period. The strike action is entirely due to Mahle management failing to own its mistakes.
“Unite’s members will have their union’s total support in their fight for equal treatment and better jobs, pay and conditions at the Kilmarnock plant.”
The trade union is demanding that the ‘top-up’, which equates to 6.8 per cent on top of the January increase, be applied to all workers across the plant. Unite has also accused Mahle of acting outside the collective bargaining arrangements.
Read More: Benefits of flexible working ‘skewed towards higher earners'
Unite industrial officer, Paul Bennett added: “Unite has sought to resolve this dispute through negotiation but Mahle management refuse to front up the mess which they have created. This dispute could be resolved immediately if they gave all their workers the same rise. That’s obvious to everyone but them.
“A series of stoppages will now take place over the coming weeks and Mahle have nobody to blame but themselves.”
Mahle has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here