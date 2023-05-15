The long-established family business, which can trace its roots back to the early 1970s, is using the funding to purchase and fit out 2,000 square foot premises on Harrison Gardens in the Shandon area. It will be the retailer’s second store in the area, and eleventh in the city overall.

The new store, which will occupy a space that was formerly home to an architecture firm, will stock food and drink from local suppliers, such as Fortitude Coffee and Heather Hills Honey, as well as a wide range of homeware products.

It is double the size of its current store in the area, which will remain a newsagent confectioner with the addition of homemade gelato, paninis, and artisan coffee for sit in or take away, and allows it to significantly increase its offering of locally sourced produce.

The new store is due to open in summer and is expected to create between sixteen and 20 jobs.

Franco Margiotta, founder and managing director of Margiotta, said: “Both we and our customers value local produce from quality suppliers, so we’re looking forward to being able to expand our product range with our increased footprint.

“HSBC UK’s support has helped us to grasp the opportunity to buy this new space and explore a new venture as we bring to life our first café-style venture at our older store.”

Ash McBrearty, corporate relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see an independent business born and bred in Edinburgh grow and thrive. We’ve enjoyed working with the Margiotta family to help them expand their retail portfolio and diversify their offering.”