Braehead, owned by property company SGS and managed by Global Mutual, said brand will relocate and upsize from its existing store in the retail park to a new 20,000 square feet store on the upper level of the main centre.

It said the new store will feature "the best brands in sport across men’s, women’s and children’s wear.

The store will also house fashion retailer USC. A dedicated area will be set out for “trend-focused consumers to explore and shop the most iconic premium lifestyle brands in one space – from authentic branded denim and urban fashion to accessories and footwear”.

It will also house Game, with the games retailer providing “extensive and expert knowledge” to consumers, offering the latest games, consoles, and accessories.

The news follows the arrival of a host of other new retailers at Braehead over the last few months including GAP, H&M, Vanilla and Lovisa.

Braehead is a leading retail and leisure destination situated in Renfrewshire, just outside of Glasgow, covering 1.1 million square feet and drawing from a catchment of approximately 2.1 million.

The centre is home to a diverse mix of retail brands, including many M&S, Apple, Primark and NEXT, as well as a host of exciting local and independent brands.

James France, group head of real estate at Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct, said: “We are delighted to open our Braehead Sports Direct store and bring a new and enhanced shopping destination to the centre.

"As we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK, our ethos and commitment remain the same; we offer consumers the very best brands and an unrivalled product choice, as we aim to become the number one sports retailer in Europe.”

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “Sports Direct is a valued, long-standing tenant and much loved by our shoppers. The brand’s decision to open a new store reflects the success of the relationship to date and is also indicative of the continued appeal of physical retail more broadly.

“We are delighted that this expansion will also bring USC and Game into the store. These well-loved names will further enhance the offer, providing customers with even more choice.”

US giant pulls out of £1.7bn takeover of Scottish firm

John Wood Group’s private equity suitor has dropped its £1.7 billion proposed takeover plans for an Aberdeen oil and gas engineering firm.

US firm Apollo Management said it would not be making an offer for Wood Group just two days before the May 17 deal deadline. Apollo had put forward five bid proposals, with the fifth for 240p a share in cash, valuing Wood Group at around £1.66 billion.

Famous city retailer expands

Margiotta, the Edinburgh-based convenience retailer, is to open a new store in the city after securing bank funding of £725,000.

The long-established family business, which can trace its roots back to the early 1970s, is using the funding to purchase and fit out 2,000 square foot premises on Harrison Gardens in the Shandon area. It will be the retailer’s second store in the area, and eleventh in the city overall.