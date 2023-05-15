Brought to you by
PACITTI JONES
Pacitti Jones is a leading Estate Agent Solicitor with 10 local branches across the Central Belt in Scotland.
Their core services are estate agency, letting, mortgages & protection insurance, conveyancing, family law, wills, powers of attorney and executries.
Pacitti Jones has been around for over 35 years and specialises in providing a quality service to local customers by their local dedicated and professional staff.
They sell over 1,000 properties per year and provide the conveyancing on over 1,600 property transactions each year, where the firm acts for both buyers and sellers.
Pacitti Jones are therefore in an excellent position to provide guidance to customers on the current market conditions in their local area and have greater insight into the market than most competitors.
As part of their FREE services, the firm lodges offers for properties our clients want to buy regardless of who is selling the property.
Clients can benefit from extensive market knowledge rather than just relying on a solicitor who won't have the property market insight that staff at Pacitti Jones have.
If you’re looking at selling your property then contact your local branch to get a specialist valuer to give you a FREE market valuation of your property.
Alternatively, if you wish to consider letting out a property, Pacitti Jones also manage a large portfolio of residential properties for clients and can have a qualified lettings valuers provide a lettings valuation for you.
The firm also provide a FREE mortgage advice service for anyone who is looking to purchase or remortgage an existing property.
Pacitti Jones also offers FREE wills to anyone over the age of 18. Whilst most people wait until they’ve had children before writing a will, it is a tortuous process for the loved ones of someone who has passed intestate and the firm recommends all clients to take up the offer of a FREE Will.
Visit a local branches at Bishopbriggs, Burnside, Dennistoun, Glasgow West End, Grangemouth, Kilsyth, Lenzie, Linlithgow, Shawlands and Stirling, where our friendly staff will be delighted to help.
All contact details can be found on the firm's website www.pacittijones.co.uk
