IT was an outcome which appeared to catch the city off guard.
Having decided to open up its books to takeover hopeful Apollo, despite rejecting a series of approaches from the investment giant, the safe money would have been on the US player completing a deal to acquire John Wood Group.
Indeed, shares in Wood had climbed steadily since Apollo’s interest in the Aberdeen-based engineering company was first disclosed in February, as investors sensed a deal could be done. The most recent approach valued Wood at around £1.7 billion, or 240p per share in cash.
However, despite being granted access to the books, Apollo surprised city watchers when it announced this morning that it did not intend to table an offer.
Shares in Wood duly tumbled as investors headed for the door, as hopes of a deal effectively vanished.
But while some shareholders in Wood were perhaps disappointed, others may have found reasons to be cheerful about the development.
That Wood is seemingly no longer about to be taken over by Apollo may be embraced by employees of the listed Scottish company, many of whom are based in the north-east of Scotland, as it perhaps removed the fear of costs being cut. Companies such as Apollo exist to generate returns for investors, and it would not have been the first time a private equity outfit had sought to save cash by slimming operations at a business it had taken over.
On that basis, perhaps Wood staff will be breathing a sigh of relief now that Apollo has withdrawn its interest.
Moreover, the fact Wood will remain, for the time being at least, an independent listed Scottish business may be seen as a positive sign. In recent times the number of Scottish stock market listed companies has steadily dwindled, with Aggreko and Stagecoach recently joining an exodus which has included heavyweights such as Scottish & Newcastle, ScottishPower, and Kwik-Fit over the last two decades.
Wood’s continuing independence, therefore, could be seen as a rare and welcome victory for those with Scotland’s corporate prestige at heart.
