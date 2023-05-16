Scotgold Resources, which is developing a gold and silver mine at Cononish in Argyll, raised the cash through a subscription and open offer.

The open offer, which was fully subscribed, generated £1.5m of the investment.

Scotgold said in April when it announced the share issue that the funds brought in would allow it to purchase a more advanced drilling rig and for working capital as development of the Cononish mine continued.

That came after the company warned in March that it may face a “material uncertainty” that would cast a “significant doubt” over its ability to continue as a going concern, after running into production setbacks at the mine.

Just weeks previously it had raised £3m through a share placing, subscription and retail offer to support the delivery of its 2023 mine plan and its planned transition from tunnel development to long-hole stoping, as well as its exploratory drill programme. The company has previously described that long-hole stoping is a “widely used method in underground mining that supports cost effective and efficient extraction of ore”.

Scotgold said yesterday: “Q1 2023 was very challenging for Scotgold. Q2 2023 has started better but the ability for Scotgold to continue as a going concern is entirely dependent on the quantity and grade of ore that is produced from now on.

"The company has good visibility on what is expected for the next three months, and work is under way on the mining schedule and plans for the balance of 2023 and beyond.”

Long-hole stoping began at the mine on April 5, and the company said yesterday it was “progressing well and for the most part, aside from lower-than-expected grade, in line with the company’s 2023 mine plan”.

It reported that 1,956 tonnes of ore had been extracted from long hole stope 1 (19m of the 115m strike length) and processed as of May 3, lower that forecast, at an average grade of four grammes per tonne (g/t)

Between April 5 and April 30, 229 ounces of gold in flotation concentrate were produced with 43 tonnes of gold concentrate shipped to the company’s off-take partner, with a sales value of £0.3m.

Further Scottish gold doré sales were made to Scottish jewellery companies, totalling £183,478, between January 1 and May 4.

Scotgold reiterated that production in the first quarter had been "disappointing", with 4,519 tonnes of ore mined at 5.35 g/t which resulted in 758 ounces of gold being produced

Shares closed up 6.6% at 17.5p.