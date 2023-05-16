A landmark hotel that was once home to an acclaimed furniture manufacturer has been put up for sale.
The 21-room Victoria Hotel in Kirkcaldy was converted into a hotel in 1948 after being the home of Alexander Henry McIntosh, founder of the business famed for its teak sideboards, tables and chairs.
The hotel is being marketed by specialist agents Drysdale and Company, who said the Fife property is popular with golfing parties as well as local leisure and wedding and event trade.
READ MORE: Historic pub and inn on Scottish island up for sale
“The hotel has a good mix of leisure and corporate clients and the wider region is popular with golfers with numerous championship grade links courses within easy reach including St Andrews, Kingsbarns, LevenLinks, Dumbarnie and Ladybank," the agent said.
“There is a lounge bar, dining room and large function room, all provided at ground floor level.
“The hotel is very well known locally as a wedding venue, with the function room able to cater for 120 guests."
READ MORE: £20 million luxury hotel plans unveiled
Drysdale and Company added: “The Victoria Hotel presents an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to take over a well-established small hotel which has an excellent reputation for the provision of functions and private events, close to Kirkcaldy town centre.
“Kirkcaldy benefits from excellent road and rail links which makes the hotel the perfect base for exploring the Fife coast, with the hotel also being popular with golfing parties.
"The function room is separate from the lounge bar and dining room and so private events can be catered for in addition to the day-to-day running of the hotel business for hotel guests or drop-in customers.”
READ MORE: Hotel is set for refurbishment
The agency said: "The surrounding area is of a mixed use nature with numerous residential properties, commercial office space and leisure properties within the immediate vicinity.
"Kirkcaldy is situated on the south east coast of Fife, easily accessible via the A92 trunk road. Dunfermline is located 14 miles to the west, Kinross 17 miles to the north west and St Andrews 24 miles to the north east.
"Drive time to central Edinburgh via the Queen Elizabeth Crossing road bridge is less than an hour."
Offers over £895,000 are sought for the freehold property.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here