The 21-room Victoria Hotel in Kirkcaldy was converted into a hotel in 1948 after being the home of Alexander Henry McIntosh, founder of the business famed for its teak sideboards, tables and chairs.

The hotel is being marketed by specialist agents Drysdale and Company, who said the Fife property is popular with golfing parties as well as local leisure and wedding and event trade.

READ MORE: Historic pub and inn on Scottish island up for sale

“The hotel has a good mix of leisure and corporate clients and the wider region is popular with golfers with numerous championship grade links courses within easy reach including St Andrews, Kingsbarns, LevenLinks, Dumbarnie and Ladybank," the agent said.

The hotel is well known locally as a wedding venue, with the function room able to cater for 120 guests (Image: Drysdale and Company)

“There is a lounge bar, dining room and large function room, all provided at ground floor level.

“The hotel is very well known locally as a wedding venue, with the function room able to cater for 120 guests."

READ MORE: £20 million luxury hotel plans unveiled

Drysdale and Company added: “The Victoria Hotel presents an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to take over a well-established small hotel which has an excellent reputation for the provision of functions and private events, close to Kirkcaldy town centre.

“Kirkcaldy benefits from excellent road and rail links which makes the hotel the perfect base for exploring the Fife coast, with the hotel also being popular with golfing parties.

"The function room is separate from the lounge bar and dining room and so private events can be catered for in addition to the day-to-day running of the hotel business for hotel guests or drop-in customers.”

READ MORE: Hotel is set for refurbishment

The agency said: "The surrounding area is of a mixed use nature with numerous residential properties, commercial office space and leisure properties within the immediate vicinity.

"Kirkcaldy is situated on the south east coast of Fife, easily accessible via the A92 trunk road. Dunfermline is located 14 miles to the west, Kinross 17 miles to the north west and St Andrews 24 miles to the north east.

"Drive time to central Edinburgh via the Queen Elizabeth Crossing road bridge is less than an hour."

Offers over £895,000 are sought for the freehold property.