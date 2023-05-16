UK phone operator Vodafone has announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs as its chief executive says "our performance has not been good enough".
The Berkshire-based business owns and operates networks in 21 countries, with partner networks in 47 further countries.
Margherita Della Valle, recently appointed Vodafone’s group chief executive, said the cull comes as part of a plan to simplify the business.
It will impact the group’s UK headquarters in Newbury, Berkshire, as well as markets worldwide.
Vodafone operates a Glasgow office in the Regus building on Bath Street.
Ms Della Valle said: “Our performance has not been good enough.
“To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change.
“We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness."
It comes as Vodafone reported a 1.3% drop in full-year earnings to a lower-than-expected 14.7 billion euros (£12.8 billion) and forecast little or no growth in earnings over the current financial year.
The group’s former boss Nick Read, who was ousted abruptly in December due to concerns over the group’s performance, unveiled plans late last year to drive around one billion euros (£883 million) of cost savings.
The firm said at the time it could lead to job losses but did not put a figure on the number of roles being cut.
