Ground workers at Glasgow Airport have accepted a one-year pay deal which will see wages rise by 11 per cent.
Crew employed by Menzies Aviation who are members of the Unite union will receive the backdated pay rise, which is slightly above the rate of inflation according to the Consumer Price Index, which has it at around 10%, and slightly below the Retail Price Index figure of 13.5%.
Over 200 workers including dispatchers, allocators, airside agents and controllers will receive the increase, with 82% voting to accept.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent deal at Menzies Aviation secured by our brilliant reps who have ensured that over 200 workers at Glasgow Airport have secured better pay, terms and conditions by being a member of Unite.
“This further demonstrates this union’s determined work to improve wages and conditions across Scotland’s airports.”
Also part of the agreement are a rise in overtime rate to time and a half, increased holiday entitlement and the introduction of a sick pay scheme after six months service.
Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite is delighted to have secured a fantastic deal for our members. It not only ensures our members’ pay keeps pace with living costs but the deal will see a number of other enhancements introduced including a boost to overtime rates.
"It’s important to say that this deal was achieved through negotiation and other companies based at Glasgow Airport could learn a thing or two from this deal.”
Unite members have been balloted on strike action at Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, OCS, ABM and Falck Fire Services UK.
The airport is part of AGS Airports Limited group, which also owns Aberdeen and Southampton airports.
