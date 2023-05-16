Pure Spa and Beauty has announced the opening of its new location at Dorsett Shepherds Bush, London, next week.

It said the Pure spa “adds a new relaxation retreat to the Dorsett Hotel’s stylish accommodation, vibrant bars, restaurants and extensive facilities which attract discerning business and leisure travellers to stay, enjoy, relax and socialise”.

The spa is sited on the top floor of the Dorsett Hotel and features four treatment rooms, steam room, sauna, infrared sauna, relaxation lounge, nail bar and pedicure station.

It comes as the company, which employs 200, hails 21 years of trading.

Treatments will include Pure’s range of massages, facials, body scrubs as well as nail treatments and waxing. The heat therapy and relaxation facilities will be available to hotel guests as well as day spa guests.

Becky Lumsden, chief executive of Pure Spa and Beauty said: “Pure is celebrating our 21st year of trading in 2023 and it is brilliant to be opening our 21st spa at Dorsett Shepherd’s Bush London.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Dorsett Shepherd’s Bush to create one of London’s finest spas, attracting overnight and day visit guests to the hotel. The Dorsett Shepherds Bush adds an exciting London Hotel to our expanding portfolio of destination spa retreats around the UK.

“It is always rewarding to be able to create additional employment opportunities in new areas across the UK, and London is no different. We are looking forward to welcoming in new clients to the spa and becoming an integral part of the local community of London.”

Mark Gallagher, area general manager UK for Dorsett Hospitality International, said: “Pure Spa have a reputation for outstanding spa treatments and service and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

The Dorsett is adjacent to the Westfield Shopping Centre, one of Europe’s largest. It is also close to the Shepherds Bush Empire venue, and is reported to have played host to stars including Kylie Minogue.

Pubs giant to invest £4m in revamping former city nightclub

JD Wetherspoon plans to invest £4 million on revamping a former nightclub in Glasgow.

The UK-wide pub chain is set to develop the former Waverley Tea Rooms and Tusk nightclub in the Shawlands area of the city. The A-listed building, which was owned by G1 Group, now the Scotsman Group, has been empty since 2017. It previously housed the Waverley Picture House, which opened back in 1922.

Land Rover driving centre changes hands

A Perthshire-based off-road driving and training centre has moved into employee ownership.

Land Rover Experience in Dunkeld, which offers a range of driving experiences, corporate days, and training courses, in scenic locations, underwent the shift after shareholders assessed their retirement options. Staff have been given an 83 per cent shareholding in the business via the creation of an employee ownership trust.