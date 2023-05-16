An Edinburgh-based spa company is to open its 21st premises in a partnership with a top hotelier.
Pure Spa and Beauty has announced the opening of its new location at Dorsett Shepherds Bush, London, next week.
It said the Pure spa “adds a new relaxation retreat to the Dorsett Hotel’s stylish accommodation, vibrant bars, restaurants and extensive facilities which attract discerning business and leisure travellers to stay, enjoy, relax and socialise”.
The spa is sited on the top floor of the Dorsett Hotel and features four treatment rooms, steam room, sauna, infrared sauna, relaxation lounge, nail bar and pedicure station.
It comes as the company, which employs 200, hails 21 years of trading.
Treatments will include Pure’s range of massages, facials, body scrubs as well as nail treatments and waxing. The heat therapy and relaxation facilities will be available to hotel guests as well as day spa guests.
Becky Lumsden, chief executive of Pure Spa and Beauty said: “Pure is celebrating our 21st year of trading in 2023 and it is brilliant to be opening our 21st spa at Dorsett Shepherd’s Bush London.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Dorsett Shepherd’s Bush to create one of London’s finest spas, attracting overnight and day visit guests to the hotel. The Dorsett Shepherds Bush adds an exciting London Hotel to our expanding portfolio of destination spa retreats around the UK.
“It is always rewarding to be able to create additional employment opportunities in new areas across the UK, and London is no different. We are looking forward to welcoming in new clients to the spa and becoming an integral part of the local community of London.”
Mark Gallagher, area general manager UK for Dorsett Hospitality International, said: “Pure Spa have a reputation for outstanding spa treatments and service and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."
The Dorsett is adjacent to the Westfield Shopping Centre, one of Europe’s largest. It is also close to the Shepherds Bush Empire venue, and is reported to have played host to stars including Kylie Minogue.
