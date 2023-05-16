The French drinks giant confirmed the news via a statement on its website, which noted that exports of its international brands to Russia stopped at the end of April.

Pernod Ricard said that it expects that the process to end the distribution of its portfolio in the country “will take months to complete”.

The group, which is one of the world’s leading spirits businesses, boasts The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Speyside and Aberlour among its Scotch Whisky brand portfolio.

It had come under fire in recent weeks following the news that it had recommenced shipments to Russia having ceased when its forces invaded Ukraine in February last year.

READ MORE: Construction plans for island's first new whisky distillery in 138 years

The full Pernod Ricard statement read: “Pernod Ricard can confirm that it has stopped all exports of its international brands to Russia at the end of April 2023.

“We will also cease the distribution of our portfolio in Russia, a process that we anticipate will take some months to complete.

“We are assessing how to adapt our local organisation in light of these decisions, while fully complying with all local legal regulations.

“Since the outbreak of the war our guiding principle has been the welfare of our teams wherever they are based, and we will continue to support our local employees during this process.”