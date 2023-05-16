Hospitality businesses in Glasgow are to benefit from extended opening hours during the forthcoming UCI Cycling World Championships.
The extension will allow for an extra hour of opening for all on-sale premises in the city during the event, which runs from August 3 to August 13.
In keeping with other similar extensions in the past, such as when the COP26 climate conference was held in the city, there is no need for premises to apply for the extra hour.
Instead, it’s for licence holders to use the extra hour if they wish.
The UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 is the world’s biggest cycling event and is expected to attract thousands of competitors and tourists to Glasgow to take part in or watch the various events.
A spokesman for Glasgow City Council’s Licensing Board said: “The UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 will see the world greatest riders gather in Glasgow and Scotland to compete at the highest level.
“It is the first time all thirteen world cycling championship disciplines will be combined into a single event and this will put Glasgow in the international spotlight during eleven days of competition.
“We will be welcoming competitors, officials and fans from around the world during the championships and there will be a vibrant atmosphere across the city during early August.
“Glasgow has a fantastic reputation for staging major, international events and we are confident Glasgow will be again prove to be an excellent host.”
