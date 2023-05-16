MARSTON’S has signalled the outlook for costs and consumer confidence is “steadily improving” as it underlined the resilience of pub-goers against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis.
The company, which has 1,440 pubs around the UK, highlighted strong trading over Easter and the first two May bank holiday weekends as it forecast macro-economic conditions were becoming “increasingly stable”.
That came as it reported that pub operating profit had risen by eight per cent to £43.1 million in the first half, while like-for-like sales were up 10.7% on last year and 17.9% on the same period in 2020.
Revenue for the 26 weeks ended April 1 came in 10.1% higher at £407m, reflecting the “continued rebuilding of trading momentum post-Omicron”, and pre-tax losses narrowed to £3.6m from £7.5m.
READ MORE: Aberdeen engineer sees £500 million wiped off stock market worth
And Marston’s declared that current trading was positive, with like-for-like sales in the last six weeks up 7.9% up on the same period of 2022.
However, shareholders were told that there will be no dividend this year because of the “continued macroeconomic uncertainty”. Shares were down more than seven per cent on the day by 1.30pm.
Chief executive Andrew Andrea said: “The strategy which we outlined 18 months ago is progressing well and generating positive results which is pleasing. Our H1 performance clearly demonstrates that consumers remain as keen as ever to celebrate - and socialise within - the Great British pub.
“The macro-environment is becoming increasingly stable and recent evidence suggests that both the cost outlook, and consumer confidence, are steadily improving. The actions we are taking are building a demonstrably better business and Marston’s predominantly community pub estate continues to benefit from changing consumer lifestyles.”
READ MORE: Restaurant group owned by Gordon Ramsay posts financial results
Marston’s said it was on-track to meet its targets for operating profit, cash generation and debt reduction over the full year, noting that the seasonal nature of its business means that the majority of its profits are typically generated in the second half.
The company told the City that it was continuing to manage inflationary challenges within its control. It said energy costs have been secured with electricity fixed until the end of the first half of its 2024 financial year, and gas until the end of 2025, adding that other costs have been offset by efficiencies and pricing strategies.
Martson’s said: “We remain mindful of the current macroeconomic environment, with the cost-of-living crisis and the resulting challenges this brings in respect of cost inflation and the potential impact on disposable income, as well as potential supply issues.
"However, our pubs have demonstrated their resilience time and time again and, to date, there is little in our trading performance to suggest that there has been a change to consumer behaviour; our guests still want to go out and have an affordable treat in a Marston’s pub.
READ MORE: State-backed Scottish bank will be closely watched as new boss arrives
The company said it is targeting sales of £1 billion and reducing group debt to below £1bn by 2026.
Net debt fell in the first half by £12m to £1.2bn, helped by £24m of pub disposals and a £10.6m dividend received from the Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, a joint venture set up following the merger of Marston’s brewing business with Carlsberg UK. Marston’s received income of £2.2m from the joint venture, in which it holds a 40% stake, in the first half.
A company compiled consensus of analysts forecasts that Marston's will make pre-tax profits of around £44.2m, with earnings weighted to the second half.
Greg Johnson at Shore Capital gave Martson’s a buy rating and said its forecast for operating profit at the company were likely to remain unchanged. Shore forecasts underlying profits of £185.9m for 2023, up from £162.9m last year.
The analyst added that shares in Martson’s are down 7% in the year to date, “sharply underperforming peers such as Mitchells and Butlers (+39%) and JD Wetherspoon (+65%)" but noted that its performance in the first half did not merit “such a divergence”.
He said: “We see the H1 results as consistent with our 3Rs investment case: reduction (in net debt), recovery (in profitability back towards pre-Covid levels) and realising (value within CMBC).”
Shares were trading at 34.6p, down 6.9%, at 2pm.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here