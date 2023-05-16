The latest results, published today, of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) ranked the reading performance of primary school children in Ireland in second place in the world.

Ireland moved up the international league table from fourth in 2016 to second place in 2021, behind Singapore.

Ireland was followed by Hong Kong (third), Russia (fourth), Northern Ireland (fifth) and England (sixth). Finland, a long-standing high achiever, was in ninth place while the US ranked in 11th.

Pupils in both parts of Ireland were among a group of 14 countries which examined pupils about six months later than most other jurisdictions for Covid-19 reasons. As a result, the study’s international authors have cautioned that direct comparisons with other countries needed to be made with “great care”.

The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) involved 400,000 children in almost 60 countries but the Scottish Government pulled out of the study in 2008.

SNP ministers also withdrew in 2010 from Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS). Both are globally respected tests that provided an international perspective on Scottish education.

At the time the Scottish Government claimed that the comparisons were too expensive and produced limited data on Scottish education. Critics said it was because they showed performance in Scottish education was declining.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has promised to rejoin the studies. But one leading education expert said that even if the Scottish Government signs up again at the earliest opportunity the new results for pupils in Scotland won't be available until around 2027.

PIRLS investigates children's reading skills close to the end of primary school, every five years.

First run in 2001, it uses data from a sample of nine and 10-year-old pupils, their parents, their teachers and head teachers.

Professor Lindsay Paterson, of Edinburgh University, told The Herald: "The strong performance by Northern Ireland and England in the latest PIRLS study reinforces the very welcome decision by Humza Yousaf to take Scotland back into these international studies.

"However, the earliest date at which data on Scotland can be produced is 2027. In the meantime, Mr Yousaf needs urgently to review ways in which interim data could compare Scotland with countries such as our neighbours in the UK".

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Stephen Kerr MSP said: “It is shameful that Scottish schools were removed from rankings like these in the first place.

“This withdrawal was a cowardly, cynical move to save face by the SNP, because Scotland was plummeting down international league tables under their mismanagement.

“No matter how uncomfortable it is for SNP ministers, parents, teachers and pupils deserve to know the standing of Scottish education, not least so that we can learn from other nations which are doing better. But, while those in Northern Ireland, England and the Irish Republic can see how their youngsters are doing, Scottish parents, teachers and pupils have been kept in the dark by the SNP.

“The Scottish Conservatives have long called for our schools to rejoin international comparisons, so we welcomed Humza Yousaf’s U-turn last month.

“Only once we know how far Scotland’s once world-renowned education system has fallen due to SNP blunders, can we set about rebuilding it.”

Scottish Labour's education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “The SNP’s decision to remove Scotland from these league tables shows they are terrified of accountability.

“Their mismanagement has been disastrous for Scotland’s once world-class schools, but they are trying to mask their failures.



“Humza Yousaf must follow through on his promise to get us back in this league table so we can see how our education system is performing.



“However, because we’ve been out for so long, we won’t see the impact of our return to the tables until around 2027-28.

"The First Minister should start collecting more data in Scotland directly now, because we need to know the scale of the problem if we’re to fix the problems in education.



“Teachers and pupils deserve so much better than this SNP government.”

More than 4,000 pupils in 143 primary schools in Northern Ireland took part in PIRLS 2021.

UK Schools minister Nick Gibb said his Government’s reforms – such as a focus on phonics, which teaches children to read using sounds – were behind England’s successful performance despite disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic. The technique is also used in Scottish schools.

In the 2016 rankings, England came joint 8th place out of 50 countries

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.