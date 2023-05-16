A dental practice in Glasgow’s West End, dating back to 1922, has been sold for the first time in a quarter-century for an undisclosed sum.
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co announced the sale of Somerset Place Dental Practice in Glasgow, previously owned by Bruce and Lindsey Hogan, to Adam Gilmartin and Mark Church, who met while studying at the University of Dundee.
Somerset Place Dental Practice is located on the ground floor of a mid-terrace townhouse in the Park district of Glasgow's West End.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Christie & Co said: “It became a private dental practice in 1922, and has looked after successive generations of private patients since. The selling principal took ownership in 1998 and, over the last 25 years, has provided a full range of general dentistry.”
It noted that Adam Gilmartin and Mark Church worked in general practice until 2017, when they joined forces and bought their first practice as a partnership.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This strange, strange land of the Brexiters
Christie & Co added: “They have an interest in general and cosmetic dentistry and are continuing to develop their skills through further education.”
READ MORE: Brexit chickens come home to roost
Mr Gilmartin and Mr Church said: “When we went to see Somerset Place, we knew immediately that we were looking at something quite unique and loved the setting. We saw great potential to build on the practice’s excellent reputation by expanding services and improving the ‘visibility’ of the practice. Moving forward, we would like to develop a referral service for more specialist services.”
Joel Mannix, associate director of dental at Christie & Co, said: “I had been speaking to the selling partners for a number of years and acknowledged that this practice needed a specific type of marketing, rather than a ‘one-size-fits-all’ strategy. I had some conversations with Mark and Adam previously and knew that they would be an ideal fit for the business whilst complementing the practice’s unique offering. At Christie & Co, we recognise that a flexible approach is needed to maximise value in a constantly changing market, whilst keeping our clients’ interests at the fore.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here