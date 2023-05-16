Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co announced the sale of Somerset Place Dental Practice in Glasgow, previously owned by Bruce and Lindsey Hogan, to Adam Gilmartin and Mark Church, who met while studying at the University of Dundee.

Somerset Place Dental Practice is located on the ground floor of a mid-terrace townhouse in the Park district of Glasgow's West End.

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

Christie & Co said: “It became a private dental practice in 1922, and has looked after successive generations of private patients since. The selling principal took ownership in 1998 and, over the last 25 years, has provided a full range of general dentistry.”

It noted that Adam Gilmartin and Mark Church worked in general practice until 2017, when they joined forces and bought their first practice as a partnership.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This strange, strange land of the Brexiters

Christie & Co added: “They have an interest in general and cosmetic dentistry and are continuing to develop their skills through further education.”

READ MORE: Brexit chickens come home to roost

Mr Gilmartin and Mr Church said: “When we went to see Somerset Place, we knew immediately that we were looking at something quite unique and loved the setting. We saw great potential to build on the practice’s excellent reputation by expanding services and improving the ‘visibility’ of the practice. Moving forward, we would like to develop a referral service for more specialist services.”

Joel Mannix, associate director of dental at Christie & Co, said: “I had been speaking to the selling partners for a number of years and acknowledged that this practice needed a specific type of marketing, rather than a ‘one-size-fits-all’ strategy. I had some conversations with Mark and Adam previously and knew that they would be an ideal fit for the business whilst complementing the practice’s unique offering. At Christie & Co, we recognise that a flexible approach is needed to maximise value in a constantly changing market, whilst keeping our clients’ interests at the fore.”