Husabost Estate formed part of the MacLeod clan’s estate, whose family seat is the nearby Dunvegan Castle.

Euan MacCrimmon, director at Strutt & Parker Inverness, said: “The Scottish estate market has been nothing short of spectacular in recent years, but opportunities like the Husabost Estate are rare.

"It’s not every day we see island estates come to the market – especially ones that tick such a multitude of boxes.

“The estate offers green investment potential, farming opportunities and the possibility of residential development, but arguably its biggest appeal is the romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own slice of the Isle of Skye.

"With its rugged, dramatic scenery and abundance of wildlife habitats, there’s no form of escapism that’s quite like the peace and tranquillity on offer there.”

Most of the clan’s history is still apparent on the estate today. Most notably, within its land is the village of Borreraig which is famous for being the location of the MacCrimmon Piping College.

The college was formed by the MacCrimmon family, who were pipers to the chiefs of Clan MacLeod for several generations, and, active between the 16th and 19th centuries, was where pipers from around Scotland were sent by their clan chiefs to master the instrument.

A memorial cairn to the MacCrimmons was built in Borreraig Hoe in 1933.

The estate also has a large amount of historic landmarks such as a Pictish Broch at Dun Borreraig, the remains of St Francis Church on Husabost Home Farm which is said to date from the 1600s and The Manners Stone which lies close to the northern boundary of the estate at Galtrigall.

Lot one of the estate extends to approximately 2,395 acres in total. "The jewel in its crown is a beautiful Georgian property with sea frontage at its centrepiece, which is now in need of complete refurbishment," the agent said.

There is also an in-hand farm, substantial areas of common grazing and tenanted crofts and a range of ancillary properties such as part single bank ownership of the Hamara River and "various potential development opportunities subject to necessary planning consents".

There is a significant area of peatland on the estate which could have potential for carbon capture schemes. No scoping studies have been undertaken and purchasers should note that any works would have to be undertaken in collaboration with the grazing committee.

Lot two compromises The Old Salt Store and sits in a site of approximately 0.25 acres. It is a stone-built structure, built in the 19th century, with potential to convert into residential use subject to necessary consents.

The whole estate is located at the north west end of the Duirinish Peninsula on the Isle of Skye. The Duirinish Peninsula is approximately eight miles long and is situated between Loch Dunvegan and Loch Bracadale in the north west of the island.

Husabost Estate is available as a whole for offers over £1.35m or as two separate lots.

